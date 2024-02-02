Odell Hampton: From Homicide Witness to Murder Suspect

Little Rock's resounding echo of gunfire that claimed the life of Harry Jackson, 50, on April 22, 2022, has found its alleged source in Odell Hampton, 58. The Little Rock Police Department has arrested Hampton on a capital murder charge, connecting him to the brutal homicide that left Jackson fatally wounded in a parking lot at 1806 W. 18th St. Initially, Hampton was released without charges, the case pending a prosecutor's review. However, the scales of justice have tipped once more, resulting in a murder warrant being served to Hampton on Wednesday.

Unraveling Threads of Crime

Hampton's arrest wasn't a sudden development. The man had been detained in the Pulaski County jail since February 10, 2023, arrested by U.S. marshals on multiple narcotics charges. Amidst the layers of crime, the thread leading to Jackson's homicide was entwined, leading to the capital murder charge being filed against him.

Hampton: A Homicide Witness Turned Suspect

In a twist of irony, Hampton was the sole witness to another homicide incident that transpired in April 2022. The victim, Setric Millner Sr., 44, was shot by Terry Beckton following a dispute over a dice game. Beckton was arrested two weeks later but, in a turn of events, the capital murder charge against him was dropped. The reasoning? Hampton, the only witness, was seen as having credibility issues according to Beckton's attorney.

The arrest of Hampton for Jackson's murder and the subsequent capital murder charge against him indicate that the wheels of justice are in motion, despite the complex circumstances surrounding Hampton's involvement in multiple crime scenes. The case serves as a reminder that justice, while often delayed, is rarely denied.