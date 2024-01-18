Arrest Made in Oconee County Domestic Violence Case Investigation

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office arrested Michael Chatham Jones, 33, in connection to a domestic violence case. The incident, reported on Jan. 12, involved Jones and another individual, Dawson Monroe Addis, 33, breaking into the victim's home.

Assault Suspect Jones in Custody; Hunt Continues for Accomplice Addis

Jones allegedly threatened the victim with a knife, assaulted them, confiscated their phone, and caused property damage. Jones was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center on Jan. 17 and faces multiple charges. Authorities are still seeking the second suspect, Dawson Monroe Addis, in relation to the ongoing investigation.

The victim, whose identity remains confidential, alleged that two men, Michael Chatham Jones and Dawson Monroe Addis, broke into their home. According to the victim's account, Jones held a knife to their throat, committed an assault, confiscated their phone, and wreaked havoc on the property.

Chatham Jones Faces Multiple Charges, $112,205 Bond, and Electronic Monitoring

Chatham Jones faces a slew of charges, including armed robbery, kidnapping, and first-degree burglary, to name a few. With a surety bond set at $112,205, Jones remains behind bars. Should he secure release, a condition of his bond mandates the wearing of an electronic monitoring device.

Authorities are appealing to the public for assistance, urging anyone with information on Addis's whereabouts to dial 911 immediately. The manhunt is underway, as the community hopes for swift justice.