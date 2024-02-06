Oakland's Cybelle's Pizza on the Verge of Closure Amidst Rising Crime

Under the neon glow of its storied sign, Cybelle's Pizza in Oakland, California, a scene straight out of a noir film unfolds - a tale of repeated burglaries, brave employees, and a business on the brink of closure. This family-owned pizzeria, a fixture in the local community, has recently been subjected to a series of thefts, the count now standing at four in the early months of 2024.

A Night of Fear and Courage

The most alarming incident occurred on a cold Friday night when the pizza joint's employees found themselves fending off robbers using nothing but hammers and a recycling bin. The frightening encounter was caught on video, showcasing the grim reality of the escalating crime in the area.

Impact on the Business and the Community

Elizabeth Sanchez, the owner of Cybelle's Pizza, has voiced her concerns about the toll these robberies have taken on her establishment. The increased frequency of such incidents has not only resulted in a significant decline in sales but also made hiring staff a Herculean task. Sanchez describes the current situation as being more challenging than the pandemic, a time when businesses across the globe grappled with unforeseen adversities.

However, the issue isn't confined to Cybelle's Pizza alone. The increasing crime rate has put the entire local business community under threat. Case in point, the popular chain In-N-Out Burger recently shut its Oakland outlet due to similar concerns.

The Authorities' Response

In response to the rising crime, Mayor Sheng Tao's office has announced plans to bolster police patrols in the area. But for businesses like Cybelle's Pizza, the clock is ticking, and the question remains whether these measures will come in time to save them.

Sanchez, originally an immigrant, is disheartened by the possibility of having to close her Oakland outlet. If that happens, only the San Francisco branch of Cybelle's Pizza would remain, marking a significant setback for this resilient entrepreneur. Sanchez's plight reflects the grueling reality faced by many small business owners in the country, where the pursuit of the American dream appears increasingly fraught with challenges and uncertainties.