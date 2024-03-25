Oakland Pizza Store Manager Fends Off Robber with Hammer, Highlights Crime Spike

A pizza restaurant manager in Oakland, California, has become the face of small business resilience after a viral video showed him and an employee using a hammer and a recycling bin to scare off a would-be robber. Nestor Sanchez, the manager of Cybelle's Pizza, voiced his concerns to Fox News Digital about the increasing threat of crime and theft, emphasizing the negative impact on local businesses and community safety.

Advertisment

Escalating Crime in Oakland

Sanchez described the dire situation in Oakland, where small, family-owned businesses in the Dimond District are facing frequent robberies, theft, and vandalism. The fear instilled by these criminal activities has significantly deterred customers, further straining the already vulnerable businesses. Sanchez's own experience with multiple robbery attempts, including the incident caught on CCTV, illustrates the desperate measures employees are taking to protect their livelihoods.

Impact on Business and Community

Advertisment

The rise in crime has forced Sanchez and other business owners to consider hiring security, despite the financial strain caused by dwindling sales. The situation has led to reduced hours for employees, impacting their income and well-being. Large chains and local stores alike feel the pressure, with some businesses, such as Trader Joe's, Peet's Coffee, and Wells Fargo, also reporting effects from the increasing criminal activities.

Call to Action

In response to the crisis, Sanchez has appealed to Oakland's Mayor Sheng Thao and local officials for increased police patrols and financial support for affected businesses. He also highlighted a movement among some business owners to withhold taxes until the government takes action to ensure public safety. Amid these challenges, Sanchez remains committed to revitalizing Oakland's sense of community and safety, underscoring the importance of supporting small businesses during these trying times.