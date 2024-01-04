en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Oakland Officer’s Fatal Shooting: Prime Suspect and Accomplices Arrested

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:17 pm EST
Oakland Officer’s Fatal Shooting: Prime Suspect and Accomplices Arrested

In a turn of events taking place on December 29, Oakland Police Officer Tuan Le was fatally shot in an incident that unfolded outside an Oakland cannabis dispensary. The dispensary was the target of a burglary, and 27-year-old Mark Demetrious Sanders has been identified as the prime suspect connected to the shooting. Alongside Sanders, two alleged accomplices were arrested, Sebron Russell, aged 30, and Allen Starr Brown, 28 years old.

Charges and Previous Convictions

Russell was charged with second-degree burglary, while Brown, suspected of operating the getaway vehicle, is facing a murder charge. The three suspects allegedly attempted to burglarize the dispensary twice on the same day, with the fatal shooting occurring during the second attempt.

Unprovoked Shooting

Officer Le, who was clad in plainclothes at the time, was shot in a responding vehicle by Sanders, as stated by the authorities. The shooting was unprovoked as the police had not fired on the suspects, and it remains unclear whether the suspects knew they were targeting police.

Officer Tuan Le’s Service

Officer Le was a dedicated servant of the community, hailed as a true hero who dedicated his life to ensuring safety. He was born in Vietnam and was a familiar and welcome face around Oakland’s Little Saigon and Chinatown. He is the 54th Oakland police officer to have been killed in the line of duty.

Investigation Continues

The investigation into the fatal shooting continues, with the Oakland Police Department and multiple agencies working tirelessly to bring justice to Le’s family. The arrest of the suspects represents significant progress in the investigation, but further information is yet to be disclosed. Sanders, who has previously served time for voluntary manslaughter as a juvenile, and Russell were also convicted of a burglary in 2021 and are currently on probation.

0
Crime Law United States
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
24 mins ago
Prince Andrew Accused of Inappropriate Touching by Epstein Victim in Unsealed Court Documents
In a significant development, court documents from a civil lawsuit against Britain’s Prince Andrew have been unsealed, revealing allegations of inappropriate conduct at the Manhattan townhouse of late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in 2001. The documents form part of a larger set of files that are being made public, promising to shed light on Epstein’s
Prince Andrew Accused of Inappropriate Touching by Epstein Victim in Unsealed Court Documents
Suspect Identified in Year-Old Hit-and-Run Case Involving 9-Year-Old Victim in Atlanta
1 hour ago
Suspect Identified in Year-Old Hit-and-Run Case Involving 9-Year-Old Victim in Atlanta
Odometer Fraud: An Escalating Crime in the US with Illinois at the Epicenter
1 hour ago
Odometer Fraud: An Escalating Crime in the US with Illinois at the Epicenter
Fatal Shooting in Carenage: The Tragic End of a Reformed Life
1 hour ago
Fatal Shooting in Carenage: The Tragic End of a Reformed Life
Teen Killed, Friends Injured in Violent Incident in Indore: An Ongoing Investigation
1 hour ago
Teen Killed, Friends Injured in Violent Incident in Indore: An Ongoing Investigation
Cambodian Police Apprehend Armed Gang Involved in Knifepoint Robberies
1 hour ago
Cambodian Police Apprehend Armed Gang Involved in Knifepoint Robberies
Latest Headlines
World News
ASICS Unveils NovaBlast 4: A Leap Forward in Running Shoe Innovation
4 mins
ASICS Unveils NovaBlast 4: A Leap Forward in Running Shoe Innovation
Ex-Harvard President Claudine Gay Faces Racial Slurs and Death Threats After Congressional Testimony
13 mins
Ex-Harvard President Claudine Gay Faces Racial Slurs and Death Threats After Congressional Testimony
China's New Swimming Generation to Compete at Doha World Championships
1 hour
China's New Swimming Generation to Compete at Doha World Championships
Nine Alabama Players Selected for 2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games
1 hour
Nine Alabama Players Selected for 2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games
Preventing Flu Spread as North Alabama Schools Reopen: Expert Advice
1 hour
Preventing Flu Spread as North Alabama Schools Reopen: Expert Advice
Hickory High School Triumphs Over Farrell High School in Thrilling Basketball Match
1 hour
Hickory High School Triumphs Over Farrell High School in Thrilling Basketball Match
All Blacks' Journey to the Rugby World Cup: A Testament to Resilience
1 hour
All Blacks' Journey to the Rugby World Cup: A Testament to Resilience
Newark Imam Fatally Shot: A Community Mourns and Seeks Justice
1 hour
Newark Imam Fatally Shot: A Community Mourns and Seeks Justice
Ex-Dispatchers Call for Removal of Sedgwick County Emergency Communications Director
1 hour
Ex-Dispatchers Call for Removal of Sedgwick County Emergency Communications Director
Cross-Country Journey Ends in Loss for Virginia Beach Man
3 hours
Cross-Country Journey Ends in Loss for Virginia Beach Man
Mobile Police Department Reforms 'Perp Walk' Practice in a Bid to Improve City's Image
4 hours
Mobile Police Department Reforms 'Perp Walk' Practice in a Bid to Improve City's Image
Tucson Anticipates Rare Snowfall and Significant Temperature Drop
4 hours
Tucson Anticipates Rare Snowfall and Significant Temperature Drop
Shattuck Labs Inc Experiences Notable Rise in Stock Prices
4 hours
Shattuck Labs Inc Experiences Notable Rise in Stock Prices
Bruker Corporation to Participate in 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
5 hours
Bruker Corporation to Participate in 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Land Swap to Restore Public Boating Access to Chapman Lake
5 hours
Land Swap to Restore Public Boating Access to Chapman Lake
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
5 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Yellowstone's Quiet Year: 2023 Sees Low Seismic Activity and New Geological Insights
5 hours
Yellowstone's Quiet Year: 2023 Sees Low Seismic Activity and New Geological Insights
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
5 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app