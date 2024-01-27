Oakland Businesses Battle Crime and City's Response

As dawn broke over Oakland, a small wine bar, its glass front shattered, stood as a stark testament to the city's rising burglary problem. The owner, still reeling from the shock of a 2 a.m. burglary, found another surprise in the morning: a notice from the city's public works agency. They had secured his damaged property with plywood - a service for which he would later be invoiced.

Surge in Crime: Businesses Bear the Brunt

This wine bar is not alone. At least 10 businesses in the area have been similarly targeted by an audacious band of thieves. The city, which should have been a sanctuary, feels more like a battleground. Crime in the area has escalated to such an extent that calls for a state of emergency are growing louder. Some businesses, unable to bear the relentless onslaught, have chosen to relocate, prioritizing safety over sentiment.

An Inadequate Response?

Local business owners are grappling not just with crime, but also with the city's response. The public works agency's intervention, while pragmatic, has been received with mixed feelings. Their efforts to secure damaged properties have left businesses not just physically scarred but financially burdened. This is not the protection they envisioned. This sentiment is echoed by Mr. Moore, a supervisor candidate, who criticized the city for failing to provide adequate protection and then charging businesses for securing their premises post-burglary.

City's Silence Amplifies Frustration

The city's public works agency has yet to comment on the situation, further fuelling frustration. The local businesses, already grappling with the aftermath of burglaries, feel overlooked and under-protected. The city, they feel, has failed them. The urgent question is no longer just about who will repair the broken glass, but who will restore their sense of safety and trust?