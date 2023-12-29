NYT Investigation Reveals Disturbing Pattern of Sexual Violence in Hamas Attacks

Unveiling a disturbing pattern of sexual violence against women, a two-month-long probe conducted by The New York Times has revealed a systematic campaign of rape, mutilation, and extreme brutality perpetrated by Hamas in a series of attacks on October 7, 2023, in southern Israel. The investigation, informed by over 150 interviews with witnesses, medical personnel, soldiers, and rape counselors, has identified at least seven locations where Israeli women and girls were sexually assaulted and mutilated.

Horrors of Gender-Based Violence

One victim, Gal Abdush, has become an emblem of these atrocities. A video displaying her burned, partially clothed body circulated widely. Israeli police, utilizing video evidence, surmise she was raped. Along Route 232, where Abdush’s body was found, over 30 bodies of women and girls were unearthed in a similar state, bearing signs of severe abuse. The investigation also shared harrowing descriptions of sexual violence, including a woman found with nails driven into her thighs and groin.

Denial and Criticisms

Hamas has vehemently denied any involvement in the sexual violence. Collection of forensic evidence has been a challenge for Israeli police due to the chaos of the attacks and swift burials that ensued. The slow response to these accusations by United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres and UN Women has drawn criticism.

Challenges of Prosecution

Adil Haque, a legal expert from Rutgers, acknowledges the inherent difficulties in prosecuting sex crimes in the milieu of armed conflicts, often relying heavily on testimonies rather than physical evidence. Witness Sapir provided a graphic account of the violence, corroborated by photographs and video evidencing her observations. Another witness, Raz Cohen, recounted witnessing a brutal rape and assault on a young woman.

These allegations of sexual violence are not isolated incidents, but rather part of a broader pattern of gender-based violence. The gravity of these allegations and the implications they bear necessitates an immediate and appropriate response from the international community.