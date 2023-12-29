en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

NYT Investigation Reveals Disturbing Pattern of Sexual Violence in Hamas Attacks

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: December 29, 2023 at 12:19 am EST
NYT Investigation Reveals Disturbing Pattern of Sexual Violence in Hamas Attacks

Unveiling a disturbing pattern of sexual violence against women, a two-month-long probe conducted by The New York Times has revealed a systematic campaign of rape, mutilation, and extreme brutality perpetrated by Hamas in a series of attacks on October 7, 2023, in southern Israel. The investigation, informed by over 150 interviews with witnesses, medical personnel, soldiers, and rape counselors, has identified at least seven locations where Israeli women and girls were sexually assaulted and mutilated.

Horrors of Gender-Based Violence

One victim, Gal Abdush, has become an emblem of these atrocities. A video displaying her burned, partially clothed body circulated widely. Israeli police, utilizing video evidence, surmise she was raped. Along Route 232, where Abdush’s body was found, over 30 bodies of women and girls were unearthed in a similar state, bearing signs of severe abuse. The investigation also shared harrowing descriptions of sexual violence, including a woman found with nails driven into her thighs and groin.

Denial and Criticisms

Hamas has vehemently denied any involvement in the sexual violence. Collection of forensic evidence has been a challenge for Israeli police due to the chaos of the attacks and swift burials that ensued. The slow response to these accusations by United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres and UN Women has drawn criticism.

Challenges of Prosecution

Adil Haque, a legal expert from Rutgers, acknowledges the inherent difficulties in prosecuting sex crimes in the milieu of armed conflicts, often relying heavily on testimonies rather than physical evidence. Witness Sapir provided a graphic account of the violence, corroborated by photographs and video evidencing her observations. Another witness, Raz Cohen, recounted witnessing a brutal rape and assault on a young woman.

These allegations of sexual violence are not isolated incidents, but rather part of a broader pattern of gender-based violence. The gravity of these allegations and the implications they bear necessitates an immediate and appropriate response from the international community.

0
Crime
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Nigerian Police Ban Fireworks on New Year's Eve to Curtail Criminal Activities

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Mother Sentenced to Life for Sons' Murder: A Reminder of Mental Health Crisis

By María Alejandra Trujillo

NDLEA Strikes Major Blow to Nigeria's Drug Trade

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

London’s Metropolitan Police Dismisses 100 Officers Amid Misconduct Scandal

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Carole Gold: From Playboy Bunny to Paroled Murderer ...
@Crime · 1 hour
Carole Gold: From Playboy Bunny to Paroled Murderer ...
heart comment 0
Ohio Man Sentenced to Prison for Coercing Homeless Woman into Prostitution

By Salman Khan

Ohio Man Sentenced to Prison for Coercing Homeless Woman into Prostitution
Mysterious Death at Weymouth Hotel: Five Arrested Under Suspicion of Murder

By BNN Correspondents

Mysterious Death at Weymouth Hotel: Five Arrested Under Suspicion of Murder
Stillborn Baby’s Grave Desecrated Six Times: A Mother’s Ongoing Nightmare

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Stillborn Baby's Grave Desecrated Six Times: A Mother's Ongoing Nightmare
Coffey Family’s Plea for Closure a Year After Horrific Road Accident

By BNN Correspondents

Coffey Family's Plea for Closure a Year After Horrific Road Accident
Latest Headlines
World News
Vladimir Putin's New Year Message: A Call for Unity and Resilience
10 mins
Vladimir Putin's New Year Message: A Call for Unity and Resilience
MLB Battles Declining Black Player Percentage: A Commitment to Change
13 mins
MLB Battles Declining Black Player Percentage: A Commitment to Change
2023 in Sports: A Year of Triumphs, Tragedy, and Transitions
20 mins
2023 in Sports: A Year of Triumphs, Tragedy, and Transitions
Malta's Labour Party: A Decade of Progress and Decline
20 mins
Malta's Labour Party: A Decade of Progress and Decline
Champion Show Dog Milo Dies Mysteriously: Owner Suspects Poisoning at Sant Antnin Family Park
27 mins
Champion Show Dog Milo Dies Mysteriously: Owner Suspects Poisoning at Sant Antnin Family Park
Peter Obi: A Message of Hope and a Call for Better Leadership at Nigerian Correctional Center
28 mins
Peter Obi: A Message of Hope and a Call for Better Leadership at Nigerian Correctional Center
Dispelling Alcohol Myths: Safety First as the New Year Approaches
30 mins
Dispelling Alcohol Myths: Safety First as the New Year Approaches
Xi Jinping's New Year Address: Reiterates Commitment to Taiwan's Reunification
41 mins
Xi Jinping's New Year Address: Reiterates Commitment to Taiwan's Reunification
Burnt Chef Project: A Mental Health Initiative for Chefs Launches in Bristol
1 hour
Burnt Chef Project: A Mental Health Initiative for Chefs Launches in Bristol
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
1 hour
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Revelry Amidst Cautionary Tales and Concerns
1 hour
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Revelry Amidst Cautionary Tales and Concerns
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
1 hour
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
2 hours
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
2 hours
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
4 hours
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
4 hours
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
4 hours
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
5 hours
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app