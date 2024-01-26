NYPD Officer and Venezuelan Citizen Arrested on Child Sex Exploitation Charges

In a shocking revelation, Angad Beharry, a 46-year-old NYPD officer hailing from Yonkers, along with Gisainet Cristina Chirinos Viloria, a 23-year-old Venezuelan citizen from Goshen, Indiana, were apprehended on charges of sexual exploitation of a minor. The charges surfaced after federal authorities unveiled a disturbing chain of events that took place between August 31 and September 3, 2022.

The Unsettling Exchange

Reportedly, Beharry solicited and received sexually explicit photos of a nine-year-old child from Viloria. This repugnant exchange occurred over the popular messaging platform, WhatsApp, with money purportedly being the driving incentive for Viloria. The implications of such an act, particularly involving a law enforcement officer, have sent shockwaves across communities.

A Deeper Web of Exploitation

Barely a month later, in October 2022, another incident surfaced, further tarnishing Beharry's reputation. Colombian authorities rescued a one-year-old girl in Medellin, Colombia. Her mother, who had been arrested for taking explicit photos of the infant and sharing them on social media, confessed to being in communication with Beharry. The accused NYPD officer had allegedly requested sexual material involving the woman and her child. The mother also implicated Viloria as a link to Beharry. Consequently, federal officials found Beharry in possession of several photos and videos of child sexual abuse, exacerbating his legal predicament.

Legal Ramifications

Both Beharry and Viloria now face charges of sexual exploitation of a minor, a serious crime that carries a minimum sentence of 15 years and can extend up to 30 years. In addition to this, Beharry is also slapped with a charge of possession of child pornography, a crime that carries a maximum penalty of 20 years.

US Attorney Damian Williams publicly condemned Beharry's actions, describing them as "unconscionable and despicable." The case remains under the active investigation of Homeland Security Investigations. The public is urged to step forward and provide any additional information that may assist in shedding light on this heinous crime.