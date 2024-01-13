en English
Crime

NYPD Hunts for Graffiti Vandal Who Targeted 112th Precinct Station House

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 5:23 pm EST
NYPD Hunts for Graffiti Vandal Who Targeted 112th Precinct Station House

In a quiet corner of Forest Hills, Queens, the tranquility of a Thursday morning was rudely interrupted by an unexpected act of vandalism. The 112th Precinct station house, a stalwart symbol of justice and order, found itself the target of a graffiti vandal, who brazenly spray-painted the word ‘Benz’ on its walls. The New York Police Department (NYPD) is now scrambling to apprehend the suspect, launching an intensive search operation across the borough.

A Suspect on the Loose

The NYPD has released a surveillance image of the suspect, described as a Hispanic male with a thin build and a mustache. The individual, clad in all-black attire, was captured on camera near the scene with his unkempt hair making him easily identifiable. Despite the early hour, the suspect managed to carry out the act without attracting any eyewitnesses.

An Act of Defiance

The act of spray-painting a police station is being treated as a flagrant act of defiance, an audacious challenge to law and order. The NYPD has made it clear that such acts will not be tolerated and has pledged to bring the perpetrator to justice. The suspect, once apprehended, faces charges of criminal mischief.

A Call to the Public

The NYPD has reached out to the public, urging anyone with information about the suspect’s whereabouts to step forward. The department has emphasized that all tips can be reported anonymously to NYPD Crime Stoppers. As the manhunt continues, the city watches and waits, hoping for a swift resolution to this brazen act of vandalism.

Crime Law United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

