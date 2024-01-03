NYC Mayor Eric Adams Discusses Migrant Involvement in Crime amid Ongoing Crisis

Amidst the escalating migrant crisis in New York City, Mayor Eric Adams has addressed concerns about the involvement of migrants in crime. Acknowledging that some migrants have contributed to a “robbery pattern” in the city, Adams was careful to clarify that crime is not exclusive to migrants, pointing out that grand larceny auto and other crimes are committed by New Yorkers from all backgrounds.

The Rising Tide of Crime

Data from the NYPD shows an increase in robbery, felony assault, and grand larceny auto in October 2023 compared to the same time the previous year. The mayor voiced concerns about the potential impact of an environment where migrants are unable to work and are left idle, suggesting this could contribute to criminal behavior.

The Ongoing Migrant Crisis

New York City has received a staggering 161,000 migrants since spring 2022 and expects a further surge. Adams expressed frustration in December at the lack of federal assistance to handle the migrant crisis. Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s policies were singled out for criticism, with Adams accusing Abbott of intensifying the situation.

Striving for Solutions

In an attempt to regulate the situation, Adams issued an executive order to restrict when buses carrying migrants can arrive in the city. However, bus companies have found ways around the order, continuing to bring migrants into the city. Adams has directed city attorneys to find ways to combat Abbott’s busing strategy, as the city grapples with an estimated 4,000 new migrant arrivals each week.

In conclusion, while the migrant crisis continues to pose significant challenges for New York City, Mayor Eric Adams is determined to address both the immediate issue of crime and the broader implications of the crisis. His focus remains on creating a safer, more secure environment for all residents of the city, irrespective of their origins.