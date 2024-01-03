en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

NYC Mayor Eric Adams Discusses Migrant Involvement in Crime amid Ongoing Crisis

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:44 am EST
NYC Mayor Eric Adams Discusses Migrant Involvement in Crime amid Ongoing Crisis

Amidst the escalating migrant crisis in New York City, Mayor Eric Adams has addressed concerns about the involvement of migrants in crime. Acknowledging that some migrants have contributed to a “robbery pattern” in the city, Adams was careful to clarify that crime is not exclusive to migrants, pointing out that grand larceny auto and other crimes are committed by New Yorkers from all backgrounds.

The Rising Tide of Crime

Data from the NYPD shows an increase in robbery, felony assault, and grand larceny auto in October 2023 compared to the same time the previous year. The mayor voiced concerns about the potential impact of an environment where migrants are unable to work and are left idle, suggesting this could contribute to criminal behavior.

The Ongoing Migrant Crisis

New York City has received a staggering 161,000 migrants since spring 2022 and expects a further surge. Adams expressed frustration in December at the lack of federal assistance to handle the migrant crisis. Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s policies were singled out for criticism, with Adams accusing Abbott of intensifying the situation.

Striving for Solutions

In an attempt to regulate the situation, Adams issued an executive order to restrict when buses carrying migrants can arrive in the city. However, bus companies have found ways around the order, continuing to bring migrants into the city. Adams has directed city attorneys to find ways to combat Abbott’s busing strategy, as the city grapples with an estimated 4,000 new migrant arrivals each week.

In conclusion, while the migrant crisis continues to pose significant challenges for New York City, Mayor Eric Adams is determined to address both the immediate issue of crime and the broader implications of the crisis. His focus remains on creating a safer, more secure environment for all residents of the city, irrespective of their origins.

0
Crime United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

The Chilling Case of 'Freezer Mom': A Mother's Horrific Crime

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Convicted Murderer Carl Hyde Absconds, Thames Valley Police Seek Public Assistance

By BNN Correspondents

Escalating Conflict in Ukraine: Russian Missiles Strike Kyiv and Kharkiv

By Rizwan Shah

Schoolgirls Molested in Transit: A Disturbing Incident in Chhota Udepur

By Rafia Tasleem

Jacksonville's Homicide Rate: A Disturbing Trend Continues into 2024 ...
@Crime · 11 mins
Jacksonville's Homicide Rate: A Disturbing Trend Continues into 2024 ...
heart comment 0
Louisville Sees a Dip in Gun Violence, But The Fight Continues

By Salman Akhtar

Louisville Sees a Dip in Gun Violence, But The Fight Continues
Revelations Await as Epstein’s High-Profile Guest List Set to Go Public

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Revelations Await as Epstein's High-Profile Guest List Set to Go Public
Shaken Tranquility: The FBI Raid on the Westbury Family in Lindström, Minnesota

By BNN Correspondents

Shaken Tranquility: The FBI Raid on the Westbury Family in Lindström, Minnesota
New York Grapples with a Range of Socio-Political Challenges

By BNN Correspondents

New York Grapples with a Range of Socio-Political Challenges
Latest Headlines
World News
Bilirubin Reductase: The Microbial Enzyme That Tints Urine Yellow
19 seconds
Bilirubin Reductase: The Microbial Enzyme That Tints Urine Yellow
Speculation Mounts Over Nigel Farage's Return to Frontline Politics
30 seconds
Speculation Mounts Over Nigel Farage's Return to Frontline Politics
Aabarondoli Emerges as eKasi Champions, Ready for 2024 DStv Ekasi Champ of Champs
36 seconds
Aabarondoli Emerges as eKasi Champions, Ready for 2024 DStv Ekasi Champ of Champs
Rhys Williams Returns to Liverpool after Aberdeen Loan Spell
1 min
Rhys Williams Returns to Liverpool after Aberdeen Loan Spell
2023 Mobile Esports Season: MLBB Leads in Viewership
1 min
2023 Mobile Esports Season: MLBB Leads in Viewership
Junior Philippine Golf Tour: Priming the Future of Golf
1 min
Junior Philippine Golf Tour: Priming the Future of Golf
Mohammed Siraj's Exceptional Performance Dominates Day 1 of 2nd Test Against South Africa
2 mins
Mohammed Siraj's Exceptional Performance Dominates Day 1 of 2nd Test Against South Africa
Unraveling the Yellow Mystery: Enzyme Behind Urine Coloration Identified
2 mins
Unraveling the Yellow Mystery: Enzyme Behind Urine Coloration Identified
Central Texas Celebrates Arrival of First Babies of 2024
2 mins
Central Texas Celebrates Arrival of First Babies of 2024
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
53 mins
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
54 mins
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
3 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
4 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
4 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
4 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
7 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
9 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
10 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app