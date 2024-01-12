en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

NYC Facebook Page Transforms into Memorial for Fallen Delivery Workers

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 11, 2024 at 8:36 pm EST
NYC Facebook Page Transforms into Memorial for Fallen Delivery Workers

In the heart of the bustling New York City, a Facebook page – ‘The Journal of the Deliveryboys in the Big Apple’, quietly chronicles the stories of food delivery workers who have lost their lives on the job. Since its inception in late 2020, this digital memorial, which now boasts 56,000 followers, has become an influential platform for advocacy and change, shedding light on one of America’s most dangerous professions.

A Digital Memorial for Fallen Delivery Riders

The page was founded by Sergio Solano, himself a delivery rider, in response to the growing number of fatalities among his peers. Since late 2020, over 40 delivery riders have met with tragic ends, marking a death rate for this workforce that is five times higher than that of construction workers, a profession traditionally considered among the most hazardous.

Among the stories shared are those of Francisco Maria Cristobal and Francisco Villalva, the latter brutally murdered for his bike in March 2021. Each post serves as a somber tribute, detailing the events leading to their untimely deaths and celebrating their lives and contributions.

Driving Change through Advocacy

But the page is more than just a memorial. It serves as a rallying point for the city’s predominantly Hispanic gig worker community, documenting their challenges and advocating for their rights. The murder of Villalva, in particular, sparked widespread protests, vigils, and calls for justice, all amplified through Solano’s platform.

This increased visibility and collective action have yielded tangible results. As of October, the minimum wage for app-based delivery riders in New York City was increased to $18 an hour. City leaders have also begun to acknowledge the safety concerns faced by these workers, underlining the need for enhanced protection measures, especially in bike lanes.

The Continuing Fight for Rights and Recognition

Despite these gains, safety remains a pressing issue for delivery workers, with high rates of injury, robbery, and assault reported among this group. The Facebook page continues to highlight these concerns, pushing for improved and maintained safety barriers from the department of transportation.

In addition to all its advocacy work, the page also plays a role in organizing informal remembrance ceremonies for the victims, symbolized by white-painted bicycles chained at the sites of fatalities. In a notable instance, Solano organized a ceremony for Félix Patricio Teófilo, only for it to be cut short by police due to a noise complaint.

The growth of the Facebook page and its role in drawing attention to the plight of delivery workers may have been unexpected, but Solano remains committed to supporting his community. As the struggle continues, so too does the work on this unique digital memorial, a testament to the resilience of the delivery rider community in the face of adversity.

0
Crime United States
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
6 mins ago
Odessa Police Seize Drugs, Firearms Following Apartment Shooting; Two Arrested
In a significant operation by the Odessa Police Department, an alarming assortment of drugs and firearms was seized from the Westwood Square Apartments on Pleasant Avenue, following a shooting incident. The operation led to the arrest of two individuals, Isaac Besiril and Pamela Melendez, both suspected of engaging in a range of illegal activities. Discovery
Odessa Police Seize Drugs, Firearms Following Apartment Shooting; Two Arrested
Dramatic Car Chase Ends with Two Arrests Near Perth Airport
22 mins ago
Dramatic Car Chase Ends with Two Arrests Near Perth Airport
Police Seek Public Help to Identify Vehicle Seen Near Berkeley House Fire
23 mins ago
Police Seek Public Help to Identify Vehicle Seen Near Berkeley House Fire
Trial to Begin for Accused Killer of St. Louis Police Officer
10 mins ago
Trial to Begin for Accused Killer of St. Louis Police Officer
Indian Police Uncover Fake Sureties Racket: A Blow to Judicial Credibility
11 mins ago
Indian Police Uncover Fake Sureties Racket: A Blow to Judicial Credibility
Gascoyne's Banned Drinkers Register: A Surprising Number Amid Strict Alcohol Rules
17 mins ago
Gascoyne's Banned Drinkers Register: A Surprising Number Amid Strict Alcohol Rules
Latest Headlines
World News
Texas Governor Takes Over Border Park Amid Migrant Crisis
3 mins
Texas Governor Takes Over Border Park Amid Migrant Crisis
Nick Saban: A Farewell to the 'G.O.A.T.' of College Football
3 mins
Nick Saban: A Farewell to the 'G.O.A.T.' of College Football
Bipartisan Congressional Tax Agreement: A Closer Look at the Negotiations
4 mins
Bipartisan Congressional Tax Agreement: A Closer Look at the Negotiations
District 2-6A Basketball: Permian and Odessa High Seek Redemption Post Losses
6 mins
District 2-6A Basketball: Permian and Odessa High Seek Redemption Post Losses
Tyreek Hill Returns to Arrowhead: A Walk Down Memory Lane
6 mins
Tyreek Hill Returns to Arrowhead: A Walk Down Memory Lane
Saskatchewan's Controversial Carbon Tax Exemption: Legal Risks and Implications
6 mins
Saskatchewan's Controversial Carbon Tax Exemption: Legal Risks and Implications
Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Debunks Opposition's Debt Claims
8 mins
Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Debunks Opposition's Debt Claims
Florida State Football Hit with Penalties for NIL-Related Violations: A Deep Dive
8 mins
Florida State Football Hit with Penalties for NIL-Related Violations: A Deep Dive
Mario Bautista: Mastering Self-Promotion as Key to UFC Success
8 mins
Mario Bautista: Mastering Self-Promotion as Key to UFC Success
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
7 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
8 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
8 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
10 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
10 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
11 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
13 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
13 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
14 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app