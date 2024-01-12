NYC Facebook Page Transforms into Memorial for Fallen Delivery Workers

In the heart of the bustling New York City, a Facebook page – ‘The Journal of the Deliveryboys in the Big Apple’, quietly chronicles the stories of food delivery workers who have lost their lives on the job. Since its inception in late 2020, this digital memorial, which now boasts 56,000 followers, has become an influential platform for advocacy and change, shedding light on one of America’s most dangerous professions.

A Digital Memorial for Fallen Delivery Riders

The page was founded by Sergio Solano, himself a delivery rider, in response to the growing number of fatalities among his peers. Since late 2020, over 40 delivery riders have met with tragic ends, marking a death rate for this workforce that is five times higher than that of construction workers, a profession traditionally considered among the most hazardous.

Among the stories shared are those of Francisco Maria Cristobal and Francisco Villalva, the latter brutally murdered for his bike in March 2021. Each post serves as a somber tribute, detailing the events leading to their untimely deaths and celebrating their lives and contributions.

Driving Change through Advocacy

But the page is more than just a memorial. It serves as a rallying point for the city’s predominantly Hispanic gig worker community, documenting their challenges and advocating for their rights. The murder of Villalva, in particular, sparked widespread protests, vigils, and calls for justice, all amplified through Solano’s platform.

This increased visibility and collective action have yielded tangible results. As of October, the minimum wage for app-based delivery riders in New York City was increased to $18 an hour. City leaders have also begun to acknowledge the safety concerns faced by these workers, underlining the need for enhanced protection measures, especially in bike lanes.

The Continuing Fight for Rights and Recognition

Despite these gains, safety remains a pressing issue for delivery workers, with high rates of injury, robbery, and assault reported among this group. The Facebook page continues to highlight these concerns, pushing for improved and maintained safety barriers from the department of transportation.

In addition to all its advocacy work, the page also plays a role in organizing informal remembrance ceremonies for the victims, symbolized by white-painted bicycles chained at the sites of fatalities. In a notable instance, Solano organized a ceremony for Félix Patricio Teófilo, only for it to be cut short by police due to a noise complaint.

The growth of the Facebook page and its role in drawing attention to the plight of delivery workers may have been unexpected, but Solano remains committed to supporting his community. As the struggle continues, so too does the work on this unique digital memorial, a testament to the resilience of the delivery rider community in the face of adversity.