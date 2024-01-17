NY State Police Unearth Illegal Arms Trafficking Network in Oswego County

In a significant development, an investigation by the New York State Police in Oswego County resulted in the apprehension of five teenagers, aged 18 and a 15-year-old juvenile, charged with 32 felonies and two misdemeanors, linked to gun trafficking. This three-month probe, steered by the New York State Police Community Stabilization Unit and the Violent Gang and Narcotics Enforcement Team, was part of a broader state gun trafficking investigation.

Advertisment

Seized Firearms: A Glimpse Into the Illegal Arms Market

The search of five residences yielded a mix of ten illegal firearms, including handguns, ghost guns, assault weapons, and 3D printed guns, along with firearm parts designed to convert semi-automatic weapons into fully automatic ones. Of note among the seized items were a Mac 10 submachine gun complete with a silencer, stolen and defaced firearms, and a 40-round extended magazine. The presence of these items paints a disturbing picture of the illegal arms market in Central New York.

Origin of the Firearms: A Complex Web

Advertisment

Investigations revealed that some of the firearms had been altered to obscure their origin, raising suspicions of a strong out-of-state connection. The illegal weapons are believed to have originated from Georgia, Louisiana, and Pennsylvania. This discovery underscores the complex and wide-reaching web of illegal arms trafficking that extends beyond state lines.

3D-Printed Weapon Parts: A Rising Concern

The recovery of 3D printed guns and parts adds a new dimension to the gun trafficking issue. There is suspicion that these 3D-printed weapon parts are being produced locally in New York, pointing to the rise of non-traceable firearms assembled right in our neighborhoods. This development poses an alarming concern for law enforcement agencies and calls for stricter regulation of 3D printing technology.

The case remains active and under further investigation. As the probe deepens, the state police aim to dismantle this illegal arms trafficking network and ensure the safety of the communities in Oswego County and beyond.