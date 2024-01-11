Nurse Struck Off Register for COVID-19 Taxi Fraud

In a controversial decision, a veteran nurse, Sarah Harris has been permanently removed from the nursing register after her conviction for committing taxi fraud, exploiting the upheaval caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fraud, which amounted to over 5,000, has raised eyebrows and sparked debates about professional ethics and personal fears amidst the global health crisis.

The Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) panel heard that Harris made over 100 unauthorized taxi bookings from St Thomas' Hospital to areas near her home using the names of patients and fabricated identities.

The fraudulent act, committed during the height of the pandemic, is a stark reminder of the potential for deception in times of desperation and fear.