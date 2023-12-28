NSCDC FCT Command Arrests 82 Vandals, 22 Illegal Miners in Major Crackdown

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command has reported a notable crackdown on crime with the arrest of 82 suspected vandals and 22 illegal miners from August till date. The Commandant of the NSCDC in the FCT, Mr Olusola Odumosu, revealed these figures during a candid interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Breakdown of Arrests

In the continuing quest to preserve national assets and infrastructure, the arrests include a varied group of individuals tied to different crimes. Notably, 20 were linked to manhole cover thefts, a growing urban issue that threatens public safety. In September, the NSCDC FCT Command arrested five individuals for electrical cable vandalism, 14 for public property vandalism, and two for television theft. Furthermore, 28 were apprehended for railway vandalism, directly impacting the nation’s transport infrastructure and public services.

The Battle Against Illegal Mining

The illegal mining issue also saw significant law enforcement action. In October, 11 illegal miners were apprehended, followed by another 11 in December, highlighting the Command’s determination to tackle this persistent issue. Illegal mining, often linked to environmental degradation and loss of revenue for the government, remains a critical challenge for the regulators.

Private Guard Companies Sanctioned

Supplementing the arrests, the NSCDC FCT Command has also sanctioned three Private Guard Companies (PGCs) for offenses such as operating without a license and failing to renew licenses. This action underscores the NSCDC’s commitment to upholding standards and ensuring that security companies operate within the confines of the law.

Looking ahead to 2024, Commandant Odumosu stated that the command is gearing up to intensify its crackdown on vandals, illegal PGC operators, and miscreants, reinforcing the NSCDC’s commitment to maintaining peace and security within the FCT.