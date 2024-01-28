NSCDC Arrests Three Suspects for Illegal LPG Activities in Akwa Ibom

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has clamped down on illegal activities involving Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) in Akwa Ibom State, leading to the arrest of three suspects. These individuals were implicated in the diversion and siphoning of LPG, a resource often used as a cooking gas, bypassing safety protocols and the official discharge process.

The arrests come in response to complaints lodged by product owners who were victims of LPG theft and diversion. Acting on these complaints and using intelligence gathered, the NSCDC conducted surveillance operations on January 24, which led to the capture of the suspects. The culprits were discovered along the Port Harcourt expressway, illegally discharging LPG into 25kg and 50kg cylinders.

Confession and Disciplinary Actions

Upon their arrest, the suspects confessed to their crimes, thus confirming their involvement in the illegal activities. The NSCDC has assured that appropriate disciplinary actions will be taken against the culprits. Moreover, efforts are underway to identify those who patronize these illegal activities, with the intent of bringing them to book.

Mr. Eluyemi Eluwade, the NSCDC Commandant in Akwa Ibom, during a press briefing, announced the capture of the suspects and appealed to the public to report such illegal activities. He emphasized the need for environmental safety and adherence to official LPG discharge processes. The NSCDC is also intensifying efforts to regulate mining activities in the state to ensure environmental safety.