Crime

NSCDC Arrests Three Suspects for Fraudulent Activities in Nigeria

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:06 pm EST
NSCDC Arrests Three Suspects for Fraudulent Activities in Nigeria

In a recent crackdown on fraudulent activities, the Kogi state command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has apprehended three individuals allegedly involved in separate scams. The arrests came in response to numerous complaints from victims, leading the authorities to the suspects’ hideouts scattered across different states.

Fraudulent Employment Scam

Faruk Abdullahi, one of the arrested individuals, stands accused of selling a counterfeit employment letter from the Nigeria Maritime Administration and Safety Authority (NIMASA) for a hefty N2 million. Abdullahi confessed to his crime, claiming to have acted as a middleman in the NIMASA scam, selling counterfeit employment letters to unsuspecting job seekers.

Coal Mining Investment Scam

Pastor Chimezie, another suspect, allegedly defrauded AbdulBanu Ibrahim of N1 million, promising to invest the money in a coal mining business. Chimezie admitted to the fraud, explaining that the funds were used for business expenses related to coal mining.

Car Delivery Scam

The third suspect, Atahiru Abuh, was taken into custody for failing to deliver a car to Aishat Abuh after receiving N1.7 million. Atahiru explained his failure to deliver the vehicle citing financial difficulties and personal use of the funds.

Assistant Commandant General Ahmad Ghandi confirmed the arrests, stating that the suspects confessed to their crimes and are currently awaiting prosecution upon completion of investigations. The NSCDC reaffirmed its commitment to combating crime and encouraged the public to report any suspicious activities.

Ensuring Public Safety

This operation is part of a broader crackdown on fraudulent activities in Nigeria. With the rising number of scams and fraudulent activities, agencies like the NSCDC play a crucial role in ensuring public safety and maintaining trust in public institutions. The arrest and subsequent prosecution of these suspects send a strong message to potential fraudsters about the severe consequences of such illegal activities.

Crime Nigeria
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

