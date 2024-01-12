NRA Ex-CFO Testifies Amid Lawsuit for Misuse of Funds

Unfolding in a civil courtroom is a narrative of alleged fiduciary misconduct by top executives of the National Rifle Association (NRA), a powerful player in America’s gun rights advocacy landscape. The lawsuit, initiated by New York Attorney General Letitia James in 2020, accuses the NRA and its executives of violating nonprofit laws and exploiting the organization’s funds for personal gain.

The Testimony of Woody Phillips

Wilson ‘Woody’ Phillips, the former Chief Financial Officer of the NRA, testified that he billed the organization for his commute from Texas to Virginia for three years after relocating in 2015. Moreover, Phillips reportedly received a monthly compensation of $30,000 for at least five months after his departure from the NRA. This revelation forms a crucial part of the evidence against the NRA and its executives.

Other Defendants and Allegations

Besides Phillips, the lawsuit also names current and former executives Wayne LaPierre and John Frazer as defendants. LaPierre, in particular, stands accused of diverting NRA funds towards personal luxuries, while the other defendants allegedly permitted this behavior. The trial, which commenced after the NRA’s unsuccessful attempts to dismiss the lawsuit and file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, is anticipated to last over a month with about 120 witnesses.

Implications and Possible Outcomes

The ramifications of the lawsuit extend beyond the named defendants. Jurors may recommend financial restitution, and in a subsequent phase, the judge may decide on permanent bans from board positions in New York charities for the defendants. Additionally, an independent monitor could be appointed to oversee the NRA’s finances. The lawsuit also casts light on the NRA’s broader operations and financial health, underscoring a decline in membership and influence.