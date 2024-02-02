Nottingham Drug Kingpin and Accomplice Sentenced for Dark Web Cannabis Operation

In an unprecedented display of narcotics trafficking in the digital age, Nottingham resident Adenaurys Abreu has been sentenced to 10-and-a-half years in prison for masterminding the import and distribution of nearly a third of a tonne of cannabis from the United States via the dark web. His accomplice in this illicit endeavour, Akil Beale, received a six-year sentence for his pivotal role.

A Desperate Bid to Settle Debts

Abreu, who was already in the throes of a £70,000 debt amassed from his personal cannabis use, saw drug dealing as a means of repayment. Contrary to this narrative of desperation, however, Judge Stuart Rafferty highlighted Abreu's ambitions for hefty profits, dimissing the debt-driven justification as a mere smokescreen.

The duo's operation was far-reaching, utilising various addresses in Nottingham, Derby, and Northampton for deliveries. The operation spanned from July 2022 to January 2023. While authorities managed to intercept 142kg of the cannabis, it is estimated that an additional 179kg successfully reached its intended destinations.

Previous Lives, New Convictions

Both men were found guilty of possession of criminal property in addition to the drug-related charges. Abreu, who had been caring for his ailing mother and had a father in poor health, had a prior conviction for cannabis possession but had not previously served prison time. Beale, on the other hand, had held positions at Nottingham City Council and Gedling Borough Council before succumbing to the allure of illicit gains.