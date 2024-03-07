Notorious Valentine Avenue Crew Indicted in Major NYC Drug Takedown

NEW YORK (TND) -- In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, sixteen members of the infamous Valentine Avenue Crew in New York have been charged with various offenses, marking a major step in dismantling the group's decade-long grip on a Bronx neighborhood. U.S. Attorney Damian Williams announced the indictment, highlighting the crew's creation of an open drug market and their involvement in violence and extortion to maintain their dominance.

Operation and Impact

The Valentine Avenue Crew, known for its organized and hierarchical structure, operated around the clock, distributing fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, and crack cocaine. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, these narcotics were often manufactured and packaged elsewhere before being sold on the streets by the crew's members and associates. The group's activities not only fueled addiction but also led to at least two shootings in their efforts to control the area.

Law Enforcement Collaboration

The indictment is the result of a collaborative effort among various law enforcement agencies, including the NYPD, the FBI's New York Field Office, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Pennsylvania State Police. NYPD Commissioner Edward A. Caban praised the thorough investigation that led to the dismantling of this allegedly violent organization, reaffirming the commitment to holding those responsible for distributing dangerous substances and illegal weapons accountable.

Commitment to Community Safety

U.S. Attorney Williams and Commissioner Caban both emphasized their unwavering commitment to community safety and the continuous efforts to combat drug trafficking and violence in New York City. The indictment of the Valentine Avenue Crew members sends a strong message that law enforcement will not tolerate activities that endanger the lives and well-being of the community. This case underscores the dedication to ensuring public safety and the promise to never abandon the city's communities in the face of such threats.