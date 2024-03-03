Notorious Transformer Vandal, Ewurum Obinna, Arrested Alongside Suspected Cultists in Nekede

Following an intense intelligence operation, the Nekede Divisional Police Headquarters of the Imo State Police Command has successfully apprehended a notorious criminal suspect, 22-year-old Ewurum Obinna, known for vandalizing transformers and stealing electricity armored cables in Nekede and its surroundings. The arrest of Obinna, coupled with the capture of two suspected cultists, marks a significant achievement in the local law enforcement's efforts to curb criminal activities in the area.

Advertisment

Strategic Operation Leads to Arrest

The arrest of Ewurum Obinna in the early hours of March 1, 2024, came after a carefully executed follow-up on actionable intelligence. This was a concerted effort by operatives of the Nekede Divisional Headquarters, working in synergy with local vigilantes. During a separate operation, the police intercepted two suspected cultists, Chimezie Chukwukere and Arinze Victor, both 26, while on a patrol along Human Race road, Naze. The suspects were found in possession of potentially incriminating items, including a black toy gun, two cutlasses, and black berets with a black axe logo, indicative of their affiliation with the black axe confraternity.

Confessions and Recoveries

Advertisment

Upon interrogation, the suspects confessed to their crimes. Obinna admitted his syndicate was behind the theft of high-tension electricity cables and the vandalism of transformers at various locations in Nekede. Similarly, Chukwukere and Victor confessed to being members of the black axe confraternity, providing the police with valuable information that could assist further investigations. The successful operation underscores the importance of intelligence-led policing in dismantling criminal networks.

Legal Proceedings and Commendations

The suspects are currently assisting the operatives with their investigations, with efforts intensified to arrest other suspects at large, particularly the receivers of the stolen items. The Imo State Police Command's Public Relations Officer, ASP Henry Okoye, confirmed that the suspects would be arraigned in court following the conclusion of the investigation. The Imo State Commissioner of Police, CP Aboki Danjuma, expressed his appreciation for the operatives' dedication and effectiveness in apprehending the suspects, signaling a strong message to criminals operating within the state.

This recent operation by the Nekede Divisional Police Headquarters not only highlights the challenges faced by communities due to criminal activities but also showcases the relentless efforts of law enforcement to maintain peace and order. As the investigation proceeds, the community eagerly awaits the outcome of the legal proceedings, hoping for justice to be served and a reduction in crime rates.