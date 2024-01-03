en English
Crime

Notorious Sex Offender Suspected of Over 50 Crimes Apprehended in Dublin

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:41 am EST
A notorious sex offender, suspected of over 50 crimes across Ireland, has been apprehended in Dublin’s Temple Bar. The middle-aged man, originating from County Tipperary, was caught following a theft incident that occurred on Tuesday. His criminal activities since June have included a series of thefts and a severe carjacking incident in Castlerea, County Roscommon, which resulted in a woman in her 70s being hospitalized with serious injuries.

Crime Spree Across Counties

The offender’s crime spree has spanned various counties, including Dublin, Wicklow, Kildare, Longford, Sligo, Fermanagh, Cork, and Roscommon. He has a previous conviction for a sex offense, which makes his current capture even more significant. The Irish Daily Star reported that before his arrest, the man had been on the radar of the Gardaí, the Irish police, for a diverse range of offenses.

Series of Offenses

These offenses included ramming a Garda car, stealing a car from a garage in Kildare, and being charged with car theft in Enniskillen. He had been out on bail to an address in Newry, County Down, but had been elusive since his release. His modus operandi was not only limited to car thefts but also extended to impersonating Gardaí to steal victims’ wallets.

Public Appeal and Ongoing Investigation

The Gardaí are continuing their investigation and have appealed to the public for any information regarding a red Volkswagen Fox with an ’08 RN’ registration, believed to be related to the criminal’s activities. The arrest of this offender offers a reprieve for the residents of the counties affected by his crime spree, but also serves as a stark reminder of the persistent threat of crime in the society.

Crime Ireland Law
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

