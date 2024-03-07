Notorious Robbery Suspect, Peter 'Kimaitho' Ndirangu, Arrested in Nyeri with Illegal Substances

Police in Nyeri have apprehended Peter Ndiritu Ndirangu, also known as Kimaitho, a notorious figure with a lengthy criminal record, following tips from vigilant citizens. This arrest marks a significant breakthrough in combating violent crimes in the region.

Manhunt and Arrest

The operation to capture Kimaitho was sparked by community members' alerts, leading to an intense manhunt that culminated in his capture at Weitemere area. Found in possession of heroin, marijuana, and dangerous weapons, Ndirangu’s arrest underscores the local law enforcement's commitment to rooting out criminal elements.

Kimaitho, 35, has a notorious history of involvement in violent robberies, drug peddling, and muggings, particularly targeting the residents of Weitemere, Majengo, Kiawara, and Blue Valley areas. His criminal activities resumed shortly after his release from prison in December 2023, highlighting the challenges in rehabilitating repeat offenders.

Legal Proceedings and Community Impact

Given his extensive criminal record, Ndirangu has been remanded at King'ong'o prison, with no option for bail. This decision reflects the judicial system’s determination to protect the community from repeat offenders. The arrest of Kimaitho is a critical step toward restoring peace and security in Nyeri, offering a glimmer of hope to those affected by his crimes.