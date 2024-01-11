en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Notorious ‘One Chance’ Robbery Gang Apprehended in Abuja

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:24 pm EST
Notorious ‘One Chance’ Robbery Gang Apprehended in Abuja

In a significant development, the Utako Police Division of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command in Abuja apprehended a notorious ‘One Chance’ robbery gang. Arrested on charges of conducting a spree of ‘One Chance’ robberies across the FCT and surrounding areas, the gang comprised three residents of Akaraka Gwagwa, including a husband-wife duo, Chukwudi Okorie, 51, and Chibuzor Okorie, 43, and their accomplice, Esther Gabriel, 38.

FCT Police’s Successful Operation

The arrest, which took place during a two-day crime prevention operation spanning Wednesday and Thursday, is a significant breakthrough in the FCT Police’s ongoing efforts to curb crime. ‘One Chance’ robberies are a unique form of crime wherein the miscreants pose as drivers and co-passengers, tricking unsuspecting victims and robbing them of their valuable possessions.

Confession and Seizure of Vehicle

Upon interrogation, the suspects confessed to their involvement in the ‘One Chance’ robberies. The police also recovered a blue Mazda car bearing the license plate FCT 590 EV, which the gang allegedly used for conducting their illicit operations. The law enforcement agency is currently conducting further investigations to apprehend other potential members of the syndicate.

Commitment to Public Safety

The Commissioner of Police FCT, CP Haruna Garba, reiterated his commitment to maintaining public safety in the aftermath of the arrests. He assured residents of his relentless efforts in ensuring that the FCT remains a safe and peaceful place to live. Furthermore, he encouraged the public to report any suspicious activities to the authorities using the provided emergency contact numbers.

0
Crime Nigeria
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
44 seconds ago
Cork Simon Community's Ian O'Sullivan Sentenced for Public Order Offences
In an event that has evoked a sense of deep societal concern, Ian O’Sullivan, a man associated with the Cork Simon Community, faced the judicial hammer at the Cork District Court. Judge Mary Dorgan sentenced O’Sullivan to a four-month incarceration following his admission of guilt to a series of public order offenses in Cork city.
Cork Simon Community's Ian O'Sullivan Sentenced for Public Order Offences
Convicted Murderer Nigel Shane Johnstone Recalled to Prison Following Violent Confrontation
5 mins ago
Convicted Murderer Nigel Shane Johnstone Recalled to Prison Following Violent Confrontation
Nine-member Dacoit Gang Apprehended by Nellore Police: Stolen Goods Worth Rs 90.58 Lakh Recovered
6 mins ago
Nine-member Dacoit Gang Apprehended by Nellore Police: Stolen Goods Worth Rs 90.58 Lakh Recovered
IPS CEO Aaron Jones Arrested for Aggravated Assault and Evidence Tampering
45 seconds ago
IPS CEO Aaron Jones Arrested for Aggravated Assault and Evidence Tampering
Prescott Valley Man Arrested on Child Sex Trafficking and Weapons Charges
3 mins ago
Prescott Valley Man Arrested on Child Sex Trafficking and Weapons Charges
Nassau Armed Robbery: Police Seek Public Assistance to Catch Culprits
5 mins ago
Nassau Armed Robbery: Police Seek Public Assistance to Catch Culprits
Latest Headlines
World News
Auburn's Dominance Continues with Victory over LSU in College Basketball Showdown
24 seconds
Auburn's Dominance Continues with Victory over LSU in College Basketball Showdown
Pittsburgh Penguins Reschedule Game to Avoid Clash with Steelers' Wild Card Match
24 seconds
Pittsburgh Penguins Reschedule Game to Avoid Clash with Steelers' Wild Card Match
Samford Dominates Court Against VMI in High-Scoring Basketball Game
33 seconds
Samford Dominates Court Against VMI in High-Scoring Basketball Game
Catalonia's Political Discourse Broadens Beyond Independence with Junts' Immigration Agenda
34 seconds
Catalonia's Political Discourse Broadens Beyond Independence with Junts' Immigration Agenda
Drama and Triumph: Unfolding Events in the Wrestling World
43 seconds
Drama and Triumph: Unfolding Events in the Wrestling World
Saint Lucia's PM Defends Government's Performance in New Year's Address
51 seconds
Saint Lucia's PM Defends Government's Performance in New Year's Address
Ram Mandir's 'Pran Pratistha' Ceremony: A Blend of Spirituality and Politics
59 seconds
Ram Mandir's 'Pran Pratistha' Ceremony: A Blend of Spirituality and Politics
UCLA Linebacker Darius Muasau: From Hawaii to the 2024 East-West Shrine Bowl
1 min
UCLA Linebacker Darius Muasau: From Hawaii to the 2024 East-West Shrine Bowl
Ex-WWE Wrestler AJ Francis Makes Uncontracted Appearance at TNA Hard to Kill Event
1 min
Ex-WWE Wrestler AJ Francis Makes Uncontracted Appearance at TNA Hard to Kill Event
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
3 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
3 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
3 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
4 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
6 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
9 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
9 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
9 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
10 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app