Notorious ‘One Chance’ Robbery Gang Apprehended in Abuja

In a significant development, the Utako Police Division of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command in Abuja apprehended a notorious ‘One Chance’ robbery gang. Arrested on charges of conducting a spree of ‘One Chance’ robberies across the FCT and surrounding areas, the gang comprised three residents of Akaraka Gwagwa, including a husband-wife duo, Chukwudi Okorie, 51, and Chibuzor Okorie, 43, and their accomplice, Esther Gabriel, 38.

FCT Police’s Successful Operation

The arrest, which took place during a two-day crime prevention operation spanning Wednesday and Thursday, is a significant breakthrough in the FCT Police’s ongoing efforts to curb crime. ‘One Chance’ robberies are a unique form of crime wherein the miscreants pose as drivers and co-passengers, tricking unsuspecting victims and robbing them of their valuable possessions.

Confession and Seizure of Vehicle

Upon interrogation, the suspects confessed to their involvement in the ‘One Chance’ robberies. The police also recovered a blue Mazda car bearing the license plate FCT 590 EV, which the gang allegedly used for conducting their illicit operations. The law enforcement agency is currently conducting further investigations to apprehend other potential members of the syndicate.

Commitment to Public Safety

The Commissioner of Police FCT, CP Haruna Garba, reiterated his commitment to maintaining public safety in the aftermath of the arrests. He assured residents of his relentless efforts in ensuring that the FCT remains a safe and peaceful place to live. Furthermore, he encouraged the public to report any suspicious activities to the authorities using the provided emergency contact numbers.