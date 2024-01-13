Notorious Nigerian Cult Groups Pledge Peace, Issue Apologies to Remoland’s Paramount Ruler

In a rare turn of events, two notorious cult groups based in Sagamu, Ogun State, Nigeria, have extended formal apologies to Oba Adewale Babatunde Ajayi, the Akarigbo and Paramount ruler of Remoland. The Neo Black Movement, colloquially known as ‘Aye,’ and the National Association of Airlords, also recognized as the ‘Eiye’ Confraternity, have made public declarations of remorse for their past actions and have pledged to respect the laws of the land for the peace and safety of the community.

Public Apologies and Promises to Uphold Community Peace

The letters of apology, which have gained substantial attention on social media, represent the groups’ commitment to change. The Eiye Confraternity’s letter, penned on December 22, 2023, is a testament to their newfound commitment to peace. It extends an apology to the community for any past disturbances and promises to refrain from such behavior in the future.

A Commitment to Change from the Neo Black Movement

Similarly, the Neo Black Movement’s letter, dated December 26, 2023, emphasizes the group’s peace-loving nature and commitment to being good ambassadors of Sagamu and Remoland. The group promises to cooperate with community rules and regulations, and seeks forgiveness for their past conflicts and issues.

A Step Towards Peaceful Coexistence in Remoland

This unexpected development comes as part of ongoing efforts to foster peaceful coexistence and ensure community safety in Sagamu and the larger Remo region. The letters, though surprising, signal a potential shift in the dynamics of these groups, widely known for their previous acts of violence and disorder. The sincere apologies and pledges to uphold peace are indicative of a possible positive transformation in the notorious groups, influencing the future of communal harmony in Sagamu and Remoland.