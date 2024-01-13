en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Notorious Nigerian Cult Groups Pledge Peace, Issue Apologies to Remoland’s Paramount Ruler

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:22 pm EST
Notorious Nigerian Cult Groups Pledge Peace, Issue Apologies to Remoland’s Paramount Ruler

In a rare turn of events, two notorious cult groups based in Sagamu, Ogun State, Nigeria, have extended formal apologies to Oba Adewale Babatunde Ajayi, the Akarigbo and Paramount ruler of Remoland. The Neo Black Movement, colloquially known as ‘Aye,’ and the National Association of Airlords, also recognized as the ‘Eiye’ Confraternity, have made public declarations of remorse for their past actions and have pledged to respect the laws of the land for the peace and safety of the community.

Public Apologies and Promises to Uphold Community Peace

The letters of apology, which have gained substantial attention on social media, represent the groups’ commitment to change. The Eiye Confraternity’s letter, penned on December 22, 2023, is a testament to their newfound commitment to peace. It extends an apology to the community for any past disturbances and promises to refrain from such behavior in the future.

A Commitment to Change from the Neo Black Movement

Similarly, the Neo Black Movement’s letter, dated December 26, 2023, emphasizes the group’s peace-loving nature and commitment to being good ambassadors of Sagamu and Remoland. The group promises to cooperate with community rules and regulations, and seeks forgiveness for their past conflicts and issues.

A Step Towards Peaceful Coexistence in Remoland

This unexpected development comes as part of ongoing efforts to foster peaceful coexistence and ensure community safety in Sagamu and the larger Remo region. The letters, though surprising, signal a potential shift in the dynamics of these groups, widely known for their previous acts of violence and disorder. The sincere apologies and pledges to uphold peace are indicative of a possible positive transformation in the notorious groups, influencing the future of communal harmony in Sagamu and Remoland.

0
Crime Nigeria
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
2 mins ago
Yatim Family Calls for Support for Grieving Families at Coroner's Inquest
The family of Sammy Yatim, an 18-year-old fatally shot by a Toronto police officer in 2013, recently expressed their pain and struggle during a coroner’s inquest, calling upon the jurors to recommend support for families in similar situations of loss. The inquest, while not a re-examination of the events of that day or the culpability
Yatim Family Calls for Support for Grieving Families at Coroner's Inquest
Desperate Act: Infertility Drives Woman to Kidnap Infant
11 mins ago
Desperate Act: Infertility Drives Woman to Kidnap Infant
Sadhus Mistaken for Kidnappers Attacked by Mob in Purulia District
12 mins ago
Sadhus Mistaken for Kidnappers Attacked by Mob in Purulia District
Honour Killing in Tamil Nadu: Activists Call for Special Law, Investigative Reform
4 mins ago
Honour Killing in Tamil Nadu: Activists Call for Special Law, Investigative Reform
Peckham Contractor Pleads Guilty to Lottery Scam Charges
5 mins ago
Peckham Contractor Pleads Guilty to Lottery Scam Charges
Bangalore Turf Club Raided: Spotlight on Bookie Irregularities
6 mins ago
Bangalore Turf Club Raided: Spotlight on Bookie Irregularities
Latest Headlines
World News
Chattanooga Mocs Set for Prime-Time Showdown Against UNCG in Southern Conference Basketball Game
4 mins
Chattanooga Mocs Set for Prime-Time Showdown Against UNCG in Southern Conference Basketball Game
Angel City FC Bolsters Midfield with Acquisition of Meggie Dougherty Howard
4 mins
Angel City FC Bolsters Midfield with Acquisition of Meggie Dougherty Howard
Indian Racer Jehan Daruvala to Debut in Formula E with Maserati
4 mins
Indian Racer Jehan Daruvala to Debut in Formula E with Maserati
Providence Friars Favored Over Xavier Musketeers in Upcoming College Basketball Clash
4 mins
Providence Friars Favored Over Xavier Musketeers in Upcoming College Basketball Clash
Integrated Public Health Labs Inaugurated in Tripura: Redefining Public Health Infrastructure
4 mins
Integrated Public Health Labs Inaugurated in Tripura: Redefining Public Health Infrastructure
Angel City FC Bolsters Midfield with Meggie Dougherty Howard Acquisition
4 mins
Angel City FC Bolsters Midfield with Meggie Dougherty Howard Acquisition
Angel City FC Strengthens Midfield with Acquisition of Meggie Dougherty Howard
4 mins
Angel City FC Strengthens Midfield with Acquisition of Meggie Dougherty Howard
Bangalore Turf Club Raided: Spotlight on Bookie Irregularities
6 mins
Bangalore Turf Club Raided: Spotlight on Bookie Irregularities
Recent High School Boys' Basketball Scores: A Roundup of Triumphs and Defeats
6 mins
Recent High School Boys' Basketball Scores: A Roundup of Triumphs and Defeats
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
3 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
8 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
9 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
9 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
11 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
12 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
14 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
15 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
15 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app