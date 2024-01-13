en English
Crime

Notorious Maoist Commander Killed in Encounter with Security Forces

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:32 am EST
Notorious Maoist Commander Killed in Encounter with Security Forces

In a significant blow to the Maoist insurgency in Chhattisgarh, 30-year-old militia commander Toya Potam, with a notorious history of violent crimes, was killed in an encounter with security forces. The operation took place in the Pusnar forests of the Bijapur district, where intelligence suggested the presence of 20 to 25 armed Maoists.

Strike on Maoist Insurgents

A joint team, comprising District Reserve Guards from Dantewada and Bijapur, and the Central Reserve Police Force, launched the anti-Maoist mission. The encounter resulted in the death of Potam, who was also known by the alias Somlu. The government had placed a bounty of Rs 1 lakh on his capture due to his involvement in numerous criminal activities, including murder, attempted murder, assaults on police, and improvised explosive device incidents.

Legacy of Violence

Among his many crimes, Potam led a group of Maoists responsible for the abduction and murder of three members of the Punem family. The victims were suspected of being police informants, a transgression met with brutal consequence in the lawless regions dominated by Maoist rebels. Following these killings, the police increased the reward for his capture, intensifying the manhunt for the elusive commander.

Aftermath of the Encounter

The Superintendent of Police of Bijapur district, Anjneya Varshney, suggested that several other Maoists might have been injured in the encounter. The anti-Maoist operations have intensified since November 2023, particularly in the Bastar region, resulting in the death of 12 Maoists in encounters with the security forces. As the fight against the Maoists in Bastar enters a decisive phase, there are plans to deploy more security forces and launch extensive operations against the Maoists in the coming months.

author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

