Notorious Gozitan Criminal Paschalino Cefai Faces Drug and Evasion Charges

On January 25, notorious Gozitan criminal, Paschalino Cefai, was charged with aggravated possession of cocaine and attempting to evade the police. Cefai, 44, recognized for his violent and unlawful history on the Mediterranean island of Gozo, was apprehended in Marsa, a bustling port town in the south-eastern region of Malta.

A Routine Stop Turned Drug Bust

As a passenger in a car with expired road license and insurance, Cefai was halted by Marsa's vigilant police force. The officers' routine stop rapidly escalated when Cefai attempted to flee the scene by swapping seats with the driver and driving off. His efforts were swiftly thwarted, and he was detained on the spot.

Cocaine Cache and Charges

Upon searching the vehicle, police unearthed 14 grams of cocaine. This discovery led to multiple charges against Cefai, including possession of cocaine indicating intent to supply, resisting and disobeying police orders, and breaching bail conditions from a concurrent case.

A Long History of Criminal Activities

Cefai's lengthy record of criminal activities in Gozo is well-documented with offences ranging from violent attacks to armed robberies. In 2012, he was sentenced to a seven-year term for stabbing an individual in court. More recently, he was involved in an altercation where he injured a would-be robber, further cementing his reputation as a menacing figure in Gozo.

Despite pleas from his defense team requesting bail, the court denied Cefai's request. The court cited a lack of assurance that he would adhere to bail conditions as the primary reason for the refusal. As the case unfolds, Cefai remains in police custody, facing a significant amount of time behind bars if convicted.