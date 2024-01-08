Ecuador’s Most-Wanted Criminal ‘Fito’ Disappears from Prison, Prompting Major Search Operation

The notorious gang leader, Jose Adolfo Macias Villamar, also known as ‘Fito,’ has reportedly vanished from a prison in Guayaquil, Ecuador. An intense search operation has been deployed, involving over 3,000 law enforcement personnel. The sudden disappearance of Fito, the leader of the Los Choneros criminal group and Ecuador’s ‘most-wanted prisoner,’ has sent shockwaves through the country.

The Disappearance of a Most-Wanted

Cesar Zapata, the national police commander, confirmed that an inmate was missing during a press conference. However, he refrained from naming Macias directly. Nonetheless, the prosecutor’s office has initiated an inquiry into Macias’ supposed escape. The news has caused a surge of speculation and anxiety among citizens and law enforcement alike.

A Notorious Criminal Past

Macias, who was sentenced to a 34-year prison term in 2011 for a series of crimes, including drug trafficking and murder, is a significant figure within the criminal underworld. His organization is known for its involvement in extortion, murder, and the control of major prisons in the country. His disappearance has exposed the long-standing challenges within Ecuador’s prison system, which has seen over 400 inmate deaths since 2021 due to clashes between rival gangs.

Search Operation and Response

In response to the disappearance, a colossal search operation involving more than 3,000 law enforcement personnel was swiftly initiated. The authorities have expressed gratitude for the dedication of the forces involved in the operation, recognizing the magnitude of the task at hand. As the nation waits with bated breath, the search for Fito continues.