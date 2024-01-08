Notorious Drug Peddler and Accomplice Arrested in Ludhiana

In a significant blow to illicit drug operations in Ludhiana, a notorious drug peddler, Pawan Kumar, aged 37, and his 19-year-old accomplice, Sahil Singh, were apprehended in a police operation near Neem Wala Chowk on Saturday.

Pawan, a seasoned offender with three previous drug peddling cases against him, had recently been released on bail. His younger accomplice, Sahil, hails from Mehta Road, Maqbulpura in Amritsar and had no prior criminal record.

Seizure of Intoxicating Pills and Drug Money

The division number 3 police, acting on a tip-off, seized a staggering 34,180 intoxicating pills and Rs 2.4 lakh, suspected to be drug money, from the duo.

During the frisking operation, neither Pawan nor Sahil could produce legitimate purchase documentation for the pills, leading them to admit to smuggling the consignment.