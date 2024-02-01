Lagos Police Apprehend Cult Leader Seun Olatunbosu After Tricycle Park Incident

In a recent turn of events in Lagos State, a notorious cult leader and his gang who attempted to forcibly take control of a tricycle park in the Fadeyi Area were apprehended in a police operation. The Lagos State Police Command, through its Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest was executed on Wednesday by the Onipanu Police Division.

According to reports, the gang armed with lethal weapons including guns, cutlasses, and axes caused a severe disruption in the park's operations. They didn't stop at just causing chaos but targeted the chairman of the facility as well. Allegations of harassment and disturbance at the Keke Maruwa Park were made, leading the police to take swift action.

Apprehension of the Cult Leader

Upon receiving the alert, police anti-crime operatives wasted no time and intervened at the scene. The operation resulted in the capture of Seun Olatunbosu, a 29-year-old man found with a locally made pistol and two live cartridges. However, his accomplices managed to evade capture.

During the investigation, Olatunbosu confessed his affiliation with the infamous Black Axe fraternity. The police, now with this lead, are actively pursuing the other gang members in an attempt to bring them all to justice. This arrest is a significant development in the fight against cult-related activities in Lagos State.