Notorious Cult Kingpin 2Baba Meets His End in Dramatic Shootout

In the early hours of a crisp Saturday morning, an operation that had been months in the making came to a head in the dense foliage of Idu-Ekpeye community, Ahoada-East Local Government Area, Rivers State.

Advertisment

David Gift Opara, notoriously known as 2Baba, found his reign of terror abruptly ended. Opara, the prime suspect in the murder of SP Bako Angbashim and a wanted cult kingpin, was reportedly killed during a fierce gunfight with operatives from the State Police Command. This development marks a pivotal moment in a relentless pursuit that began in September 2023.

For five grueling months, the Rivers State Police had been on the trail of 2Baba. The operation, characterized by a painstaking gathering of intelligence and strategic planning, culminated in a shootout at Opara's hideout.

2Baba, feared by many for his criminal activities and leadership in a notorious cult, had been the subject of an intense manhunt since the murder of SP Bako Angbashim, the Divisional Police Officer of Ahoada Police Division. The police, vowing to bring him to justice, finally cornered the elusive criminal, leading to what many hope is the conclusion of a dark chapter in the local community's history.

Advertisment

Recovery and Implications

Amidst the chaos of the raid, the police made significant recoveries, including generators reported to have been stolen by 2Baba and his gang. This recovery not only represents a material gain for the community but also symbolizes the dismantling of a network that had instilled fear and perpetrated various crimes in the region. The death of 2Baba, while a significant blow to the criminal underworld in Rivers State, raises questions about the future power dynamics among local cults and criminal organizations.

While the news of 2Baba's death spreads, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Grace Iringe-Koko, has yet to release an official statement regarding the development. The community and the nation await further details and official confirmation, holding their breath for the end of a saga that has captivated and terrorized them in equal measure.

The operation's success is a testament to the dedication of the Rivers State Police, but it also serves as a reminder of the ongoing challenges in combating organized crime and cultism in Nigeria.