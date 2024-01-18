John Haase Receives Nine-Year Sentence for Notorious Arson Attack

John Haase, a notorious criminal figure with a track record dating back to 1966, has been handed a nine-year prison sentence for an arson attack on a Range Rover in March 2020. The arson, conducted in Sheffield, was the result of Haase's inability to collect an outstanding debt. The 74-year-old gangster had been on licence from a 22-year prison stint for a separate conviction when he committed the arson.

A History of Crime

Haase's criminal history is as broad as it is lengthy, encompassing charges of robbery, drug involvement, and firearms offenses. His most prominent case occurred in 2008 when he provided false information to the police, leading to a Royal Pardon and his early release. Haase and his nephew were serving 18-year sentences for heroin smuggling at the time, but managed to secure their release after just 11 months behind bars. This early release was facilitated by a slew of bogus 'tip-offs' about hidden firearms around the UK.

The Arson Incident

The incident which has led to Haase's latest conviction involved a 70,000 Range Rover and a debt that Haase had been recruited to collect. When he was unable to secure the payment, Haase resorted to arson. The court heard that his act of setting the luxury vehicle ablaze, in a public space, was a reckless endangerment of life.

A Dangerous Criminal

In his remarks during the sentencing, Judge Jeremy Richardson KC emphasized the premeditated and calculated nature of Haase's arson attack. He highlighted the significant risk of serious harm it posed to the public and described Haase as a 'dangerous criminal'. The Judge further noted Haase's 'proven track record of committing exceptionally serious and dangerous crimes', underscoring the gravity of his criminal history and the threat he poses to society. Despite Haase's denial of the arson charge, a trial in November 2023 found him guilty.