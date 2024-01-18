Notorious Criminal Flex Matoo Detained Under Public Safety Act in Jammu

In a significant development in Jammu, notorious criminal Flex Matoo was detained under the Public Safety Act (PSA) following a series of targeted police operations. Matoo, a well-known figure in the criminal underworld, was wanted for a plethora of offenses including attempted murder, theft, and snatching, leading to his arrest.

Detailed Dossier Leads to PSA Detention

The Jammu Police had been meticulously compiling a dossier on Matoo, detailing his alleged criminal activities. This dossier served as a crucial piece of evidence, resulting in the district magistrate sanctioning Matoo's detention under the PSA. It is a testament to the rigorous groundwork laid by the police force and their unwavering commitment towards ensuring public safety.

A String of Criminal Cases

Matoo's criminal record is extensive, with his name associated with eight criminal cases across various police stations in the region. One of these cases notably involves the Arms Act, pointing to a dangerous propensity for violence. The gravity of his offenses underscores the importance of his arrest and the relief it brings to the local community.

The Capture of a Notorious Criminal

Flex Matoo had been eluding capture for some time, leading the Jammu Police to conduct several raids in different locations. The successful execution of the arrest warrant not only marks a significant achievement for the police force but also sends a powerful message to the criminal world. Matoo's arrest underscores the unyielding resolve of law enforcement agencies and their tireless efforts to maintain law and order.