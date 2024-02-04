Notorious Criminal Arrested in Meerut: A Tale of Crime and Justice

In the twilight of Sunday evening, at Kankarkheda, Meerut, law enforcement officials apprehended a wanted criminal with a Rs 25,000 bounty on his head. The suspect, identified as Anuj Kumar, was wounded during a police encounter before being arrested.

High-Speed Chase and Firefight

Acting on credible intel, the police flagged down Kumar during a routine check. Instead of complying, Kumar attempted to escape, triggering a high-speed chase that saw him tumble from his motorcycle. Unfazed, Kumar opened fire at the police. In response, the law enforcement officers returned fire in self-defense, a bullet finding its mark in Kumar's leg.

A Trail of Crime and Violence

In a connected event, another criminal, Vinay Kumar, implicated in a police shooting on January 22, succumbed to his injuries from a previous encounter. Vinay Kumar had wounded Sub-inspector Munesh Kumar whilst evading capture during a botched robbery attempt. A constable was also injured during that encounter.

Multiple Arrests and a Network of Criminals

Adding to the success of the operation, the police also apprehended Naresh Sagar, another criminal involved in the same incident. Kumar's arrest has put a significant dent in the criminal network operating in the area, and the law enforcement officials are hopeful that further investigation will yield more information about the gang's activities.