Notorious Criminal Arrested for Weapon-Flaunting Social Media Videos

In a significant development on Saturday, city police arrested a notorious criminal, Shashank, who had been causing unrest in the community by sharing videos of himself brandishing weapons on social media. The 26-year-old, who resides in Yediyur, has been a person of interest for law enforcement due to his extensive history of criminal activities.

Long Record of Criminal Cases

Shashank is no stranger to the legal system, with a record of seven pending criminal cases against him. These include two separate murder charges related to incidents in 2015 and 2019, registered at the Hulimavu and Bannerghatta police stations respectively. But his criminal pursuits are not limited to these grave charges alone; he also faces allegations in various assault and kidnapping cases.

Intimidating Online Activities

His recent activities on social media had been a major source of concern for the city's inhabitants. In these videos, Shashank would flaunt various weapons, creating a sense of unease and intimidation among the viewers. The police acted swiftly, apprehending him and thereby responding to the citizens' growing concerns.

Impact on the Community

The arrest of Shashank has brought some relief to the residents, who had been living in fear due to his threatening online presence and known criminal history. However, it also serves as a stark reminder of the deep-seated issues of crime that continue to plague the community.