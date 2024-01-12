en English
Crime

Notorious Child Exploiter Alladin Lanim Receives 40-Year Sentence

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:25 am EST
Notorious Child Exploiter Alladin Lanim Receives 40-Year Sentence

The narrow city streets of Kuching, Malaysia, can breathe a sigh of relief: 43-year-old Alladin Lanim, one of the world’s most notorious child exploitation offenders, has been sentenced to 40 years in prison and 21 strokes of the rotan. A convicted paedophile, Lanim pleaded guilty to three charges of producing and preparing child pornography, marking a significant victory in the fight against child exploitation.

Charges: A Horrifying Tale of Abuse

Lanim’s crimes are as chilling as they are appalling. The sessions court heard that he had coerced a 10-year-old boy into committing sexual acts, capturing the abuse on a phone he had given to the child. Not content with his perverse actions, Lanim forced the boy’s younger brother, just nine years old at the time, to witness these horrific acts.

A Storied History of Sexual Offences

Lanim is no stranger to the inside of a prison cell. He is already serving a sentence until 2032 for multiple sexual offences involving children. Despite this, he faces additional charges for similar crimes with other underage victims. Clearly, his current incarceration has done little to deter his monstrous behaviour.

One of the World’s Worst Offenders

In 2019, Lanim’s name appeared in a shocking context: a multinational police report identified him as one of the top ten worst child exploitation offenders globally. This rather dubious distinction was the result of a two-year investigation by Australian authorities, culminating in his arrest in 2021. At the time of his arrest, authorities discovered 7,371 photos and 2,541 videos of the victim and other children in his possession. The scale of his crimes is staggering, revealing a deeply disturbed individual with a long history of child exploitation.

A Sentence Well Deserved

In delivering his verdict, the judge ordered that the sentences for the three charges be served consecutively, starting immediately. This decision ensures that Lanim will spend a significant portion of his life behind bars, where he can no longer harm innocent children. His sentencing sends a powerful message to other would-be offenders: child exploitation will not be tolerated, and justice will be served.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape.

