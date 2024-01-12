Not Guilty Verdicts and Sentences in Waterport Brawl Cases

On a chilly November evening in 2021, a public brawl near the Waterport Roundabout escalated into a scene of chaos and violence. Two families, the Bates and the Gaivizos, found themselves in the epicenter of this disorder, their personal conflict spilling over into the public sphere. As the dust settled and the Royal Gibraltar Police stepped in, multiple arrests were made. Now, more than two years later, the final chapter of this tumultuous saga has been written with the acquittal of two individuals and the sentencing of several others.

The Unraveling of the Waterport Brawl

The origins of the Waterport brawl trace back to an incident involving an alleged assault. Luie Gaivizo, a member of one of the families involved, was reportedly assaulted by Dylon Bates. This event sparked a chain reaction, culminating in a public altercation involving family and friends of the Bates, Braysons, and Gaivizos.

The brawl escalated dramatically with Luie Gaivizo attacking with a screwdriver, Mark Macias firing an airgun, and Callum Brayson resorting to vehicular violence against Luie Gaivizo. Amidst this chaos, Antonio Gaivizo and an unnamed juvenile, also became implicated in the disorder.

Justice Served: Guilty Pleas and Sentences

Following the incident, the Royal Gibraltar Police made several arrests. Four individuals: Mark Macias, Luie Gaivizo, Dylon Bates, and Jason Rocca, pleaded guilty to violent disorder. Their prison sentences ranged from 15 months to two and a half years. Callum Brayson also admitted his guilt and received a 22-month sentence for causing harm by furious driving.

Damian Desoisa and Daniel Bates subsequently pleaded guilty to their involvement in the brawl and are currently awaiting sentencing. However, in a twist of events, Antonio Gaivizo and the unnamed juvenile were acquitted of their charges, marking the end of the Waterport violence case.

Lifting of Reporting Restrictions

This case, fraught with family conflict and public disorder, has been mired in legal proceedings for over two years. Reporting restrictions previously placed on the case have now been lifted, allowing for a full account of the events to emerge for the first time. It serves as a stark reminder of the enduring consequences of personal conflicts escalating into public violence.