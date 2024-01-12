en English
Crime

Not Guilty Pleas Entered in Robbie Lawlor Murder Trial

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:54 am EST
Not Guilty Pleas Entered in Robbie Lawlor Murder Trial

Four years after the fatal shooting of Robbie Lawlor, a notorious figure believed to be involved in organized crime in the Republic of Ireland, the two men accused of his murder, Patrick Teer, aged 48, and Adrian Holland, aged 40, have entered pleas of not guilty. The charges were laid out before them in the Belfast Crown Court, presided over by Mr Justice O’Hara, in a case that has gripped the public’s attention.

The Incident and Charges

The incident dates back to April 4, 2020, when Lawlor was shot dead outside a house in the Ardoyne area of Belfast. A known character in the underworld of crime, Lawlor’s death sent ripples through the criminal and law enforcement communities alike. Now, the two men standing accused, Teer and Holland, face not only the charge of Lawlor’s murder but also charges of conspiracy to murder and possession of a firearm with intent, specifically a 9mm self-loading pistol.

Not Guilty Pleas and Trial Expectations

Both defendants, maintaining their innocence, entered pleas of not guilty to all charges. The gravity of the charges and the high-profile nature of the case has led to an expected trial duration of around eight weeks. Set to take place in the autumn, the trial is expected to draw considerable attention from both the media and the public.

Continuing Bail and the Road Ahead

Following their pleas, both Teer and Holland were released on continuing bail. As the anticipation builds for the trial, so does the speculation surrounding the outcome. The case, a high-stakes battle in the courtroom, will undoubtedly be closely watched as the pursuit of justice for Robbie Lawlor continues.

Crime Ireland
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

