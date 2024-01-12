Not Guilty Plea in Derby Care Home Death Case

In a recent hearing at Derby Crown Court, two individuals, Nakeeba Akhtar and Amar Muneer, have pleaded not guilty to charges associated with the death of 84-year-old Shirley Froggett. The elderly woman died following a fall at The New Lodge Nursing Home in Derby in October 2018.

Accused Plea Not Guilty

Akhtar and Muneer, who are not currently in custody, made their appearance via video link. They entered pleas of not guilty to wilful neglect, which reportedly occurred between September 18 and 21, 2018. In addition to this, Akhtar also pleaded not guilty to charges of perverting the course of justice.

Other Individuals Charged

Along with Akhtar and Muneer, two other individuals, namely Alison Linda Foster and Prabina Thapa, were also charged in connection with the unfortunate demise of Ms. Froggett. However, unlike Akhtar and Muneer, they were not arraigned and did not enter any pleas during the same court hearing.

Upcoming Pre-trial Hearing and Trial

The court has set a date for a further pre-trial hearing on November 4, with the trial itself scheduled for December 2. Judge Jonathan Straw underlined the necessity for the defendants to attend the trial, asserting that the trial would continue without them if necessary.