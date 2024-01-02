en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Norwegian Police to Temporarily Arm Officers Amid Unspecified Threats

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:30 am EST
Norwegian Police to Temporarily Arm Officers Amid Unspecified Threats

As we usher in the New Year, security remains at the forefront of concerns for many European nations, including Norway. The Norwegian police have taken the unprecedented step of temporarily arming officers in response to an unspecified threat targeting Jewish and Israeli locations, as well as Christian churches in Norway. This deviation from the norm, where police officers typically keep their firearms in their vehicles, underscores the seriousness of the situation.

Increased Threats and Security Measures

The decision follows an assessment by Norway’s Police Security Service which highlighted an intensified threat to Jewish and Israeli targets. However, no concrete threats were pinpointed. This measure mirrors actions taken by law enforcement in Germany, Austria, and Spain, where security around churches has been heightened following the disruption of an Islamist plot aiming at multiple terrorist attacks during the festive season. Arrests in relation to this plot have been made in Vienna and the German state of Saarland before Christmas.

European Union Acknowledges Risk

The European Justice Commissioner, Ylva Johansson, has also acknowledged an increased risk of terrorist attacks in the European Union. The reasons for this heightened risk are multifaceted, including the war between Israel and Hamas and the growing societal polarization. In response, Johansson has pledged substantial EU funding to enhance security across the region.

Rise of Anti-Semitic Incidents

Notably, France and Germany have recorded several anti-Semitic incidents in the recent past. France, in particular, made hundreds of arrests in a single week of October last year. Norway, too, has had its share of violence with an Islamist attack in 2022. A shooting at a gay bar in Oslo resulted in two deaths and 21 injuries; the perpetrator is slated to stand trial in March. As these incidents continue to occur, the importance of maintaining vigilance and increasing security measures cannot be overstated.

0
Crime Europe Terrorism
author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Federal Judge Orders Release of Epstein Associates' Identities

By Olalekan Adigun

Victoria Woman Leads Police on Extensive Car Chase in Western Sydney

By Geeta Pillai

Survivors of Supernova Festival Attack Sue Israeli Authorities for $56 Million

By Aqsa Younas Rana

South Korean Opposition Leader Lee Jae-myung Stabbed in Busan

By BNN Correspondents

Ocean Alley's Lachlan Galbraith Apologizes for Shoplifting Incident Am ...
@Crime · 10 mins
Ocean Alley's Lachlan Galbraith Apologizes for Shoplifting Incident Am ...
heart comment 0
Federal Judge Orders Release of Identities Linked to Jeffrey Epstein

By BNN Correspondents

Federal Judge Orders Release of Identities Linked to Jeffrey Epstein
Public Vandalism Exposes Concerns Over Law Enforcement

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Public Vandalism Exposes Concerns Over Law Enforcement
New Year’s Celebrations Marred by Over 100 Criminal Incidents Across US

By Rafia Tasleem

New Year's Celebrations Marred by Over 100 Criminal Incidents Across US
Baillou Hills Heights Shooting Raises Alarm, Calls for Crime Intervention

By Nitish Verma

Baillou Hills Heights Shooting Raises Alarm, Calls for Crime Intervention
Latest Headlines
World News
Kawhi Leonard's Comeback Game: A Boost for the Clippers
19 seconds
Kawhi Leonard's Comeback Game: A Boost for the Clippers
Nationwide Violence: A 27-Year-Old Woman Hospitalized Amidst Unrelated Incidents
4 mins
Nationwide Violence: A 27-Year-Old Woman Hospitalized Amidst Unrelated Incidents
Urgent Medical Evacuation Approved for 19 Individuals Amidst Israel-Gaza Conflict
4 mins
Urgent Medical Evacuation Approved for 19 Individuals Amidst Israel-Gaza Conflict
Baron Black's Health Challenges: Nearing Full Recovery
4 mins
Baron Black's Health Challenges: Nearing Full Recovery
Rose Bowl Showdown: Alabama's Resilient Effort Overpowered by Michigan's Defense
4 mins
Rose Bowl Showdown: Alabama's Resilient Effort Overpowered by Michigan's Defense
The Accelerating Scientific Revolution: A Blend of Optimism and Caution
5 mins
The Accelerating Scientific Revolution: A Blend of Optimism and Caution
Hamas Proposes Prisoner Exchange Deal with Israel: A Potential Change in the Conflict Dynamics
6 mins
Hamas Proposes Prisoner Exchange Deal with Israel: A Potential Change in the Conflict Dynamics
Dr. S. Jaishankar Speaks on 'K-forces': A Shift in India's Foreign Policy
7 mins
Dr. S. Jaishankar Speaks on 'K-forces': A Shift in India's Foreign Policy
New York Defeats Toronto in PWHL Opener: A Historic Start to the Season
7 mins
New York Defeats Toronto in PWHL Opener: A Historic Start to the Season
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
47 mins
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
51 mins
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
1 hour
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
2 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
2 hours
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
2 hours
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Symphony of Lights, Celebrations and Reflection
3 hours
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Symphony of Lights, Celebrations and Reflection
414 Hours in a Day: A Cosmic Anomaly Unfolds
4 hours
414 Hours in a Day: A Cosmic Anomaly Unfolds

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app