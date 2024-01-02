Norwegian Police to Temporarily Arm Officers Amid Unspecified Threats

As we usher in the New Year, security remains at the forefront of concerns for many European nations, including Norway. The Norwegian police have taken the unprecedented step of temporarily arming officers in response to an unspecified threat targeting Jewish and Israeli locations, as well as Christian churches in Norway. This deviation from the norm, where police officers typically keep their firearms in their vehicles, underscores the seriousness of the situation.

Increased Threats and Security Measures

The decision follows an assessment by Norway’s Police Security Service which highlighted an intensified threat to Jewish and Israeli targets. However, no concrete threats were pinpointed. This measure mirrors actions taken by law enforcement in Germany, Austria, and Spain, where security around churches has been heightened following the disruption of an Islamist plot aiming at multiple terrorist attacks during the festive season. Arrests in relation to this plot have been made in Vienna and the German state of Saarland before Christmas.

European Union Acknowledges Risk

The European Justice Commissioner, Ylva Johansson, has also acknowledged an increased risk of terrorist attacks in the European Union. The reasons for this heightened risk are multifaceted, including the war between Israel and Hamas and the growing societal polarization. In response, Johansson has pledged substantial EU funding to enhance security across the region.

Rise of Anti-Semitic Incidents

Notably, France and Germany have recorded several anti-Semitic incidents in the recent past. France, in particular, made hundreds of arrests in a single week of October last year. Norway, too, has had its share of violence with an Islamist attack in 2022. A shooting at a gay bar in Oslo resulted in two deaths and 21 injuries; the perpetrator is slated to stand trial in March. As these incidents continue to occur, the importance of maintaining vigilance and increasing security measures cannot be overstated.