Norton Junction Road Collision: Man Arrested, Police Appeal for Witnesses

On a seemingly ordinary Saturday morning in Norton, Junction Road transformed into a scene of chaos as a white Golf car lost control and collided with a garage, resulting in a significant police response and a local resident's day turning upside down. The incident occurred at around 10.10am on January 27, involving a white Golf car and a gold BMW, according to initial reports from the scene.

Witness Account and Immediate Aftermath

Local resident, Silver Lightowler, found herself at the center of the incident as her garage was the unfortunate recipient of the white Golf's unplanned detour. She described the terrifying moment when the vehicle, seemingly out of control, hurtled off the road and crashed into her property. Following the initial shock, she witnessed four men exiting the vehicle and fleeing the scene. The crash also resulted in significant damage to another car parked in her driveway.

Emergency Response and Arrest

Upon receiving the news of the collision, the police, fire brigade, and ambulance services swiftly arrived at the scene. A 27-year-old man was then arrested on suspicion of several offenses, including dangerous driving, failing to stop after an accident, drug driving, driving without insurance, and driving without a driving license. He was later released on bail pending further inquiries.

Police Appeal for Witnesses

The Cleveland Police are now appealing for witnesses or anyone who may have seen the incident to step forward. They have provided a reference number, 015577, for the public to use when reporting any related information. This appeal underscores the police's commitment to thoroughly investigating this incident and ensuring justice is served.