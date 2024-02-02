Northern Ireland Man, James Qua, Jailed for Sexually Grooming Minor

James Qua, a 29-year-old man from Waringstown, Co Down, Northern Ireland, has been handed a 15-month jail term for sexually grooming a 12-year-old girl in England through social media platforms. Half of this sentence will be served in custody, while the remaining half will be served on a supervised licence following his release. Qua confessed to engaging in sexual communication with the child, inciting a child under 13 to engage in sexual activities, possession of indecent images of a child, making an indecent photograph of a child, and possession of an extreme pornographic image.

Unmasking 'Toby': The Investigation and Evidence

The investigation was set into motion when West Yorkshire Police notified the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) about a 12-year-old girl from England involved in an inappropriate relationship with a man known as 'Toby'. 'Toby' was later revealed to be Qua. He had manipulated the child into engaging in activities that were not only sexual but also harmful to herself. He exploited her vulnerability by expressing love and showering her with gifts.

During a search operation, law enforcement seized Qua's devices, which held the evidence of his crimes. These digital footprints provided irrefutable proof of his predatory actions.

Qua's Defence and Court Proceedings

In court, Qua denied having any sexual attraction towards the girl, attributing the sexual discussions to her. However, the judge took into account the child’s tender age, the grooming process, and the impact on her family as aggravating factors. Notably, Qua had a clear criminal record and exhibited signs of remorse.

Post-Sentence Measures

Along with the jail term, Qua will also be listed on the sex offenders register and be under a Sexual Offences Prevention Order for a decade. These measures are designed to protect the public from potential harm and to monitor his activities after release.