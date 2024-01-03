North Yorkshire Police Appeal for Help After £1,500 Worth of Bicycles Stolen in Holgate, York

In a quiet neighborhood of Holgate, York, nestled on Beech Avenue, a locked garage was violated by thieves. Two premium bicycles, a white Hoy Shizouka hybrid and a pale-green Marin DSX2 gravel off-road bicycle, together valued at approximately £1,500, were surreptitiously removed from the safety of their shelter between December 27 and December 28 last year. This incident was confirmed by the North Yorkshire Police.

A Plea for Public Vigilance

The North Yorkshire Police, in their quest to recover the stolen bicycles, have turned to the public for any pertinent information. They implore the citizens of York to stay vigilant and to report any sightings of the stolen bikes. The white Hoy Shizouka hybrid is a notable bike, equipped with flat handlebars and panniers. The Marin DSX2, on the other hand, is an off-road bicycle distinguished by its pale-green color.

Lines of Communication Open

Information regarding the theft can be reported to the police via email or phone. The police have ensured that anyone providing information has the option to remain anonymous through the independent charity, Crimestoppers. The reference number for this case, for those wishing to contribute to the investigation, is 12230245308.

Crime in the Midst of Serenity

As the investigation into this theft continues, the residents of Beech Avenue and the wider Holgate community are reminded of the vulnerability that even seemingly secure spaces can face. The theft of these two bicycles, from a locked garage, serves as a stark reminder of the need for increased vigilance and the importance of community engagement in maintaining safety and order.