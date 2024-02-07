North Texas Family Files Lawsuit Against Extended Stay America Over Daughter's Sex Trafficking Case

A North Texas family has embarked on a legal battle against the Extended Stay America hotel chain, accusing the company of negligence in their daughter's sex trafficking case. The family alleges that the corporation failed to respond to signs that their underage child was being exploited at one of their premises.

Hotel Chain Accused of Negligence

The lawsuit, filed by the Fortenberry Firm PLLC on behalf of the family, claims that Extended Stay America ignored clear indicators of sex trafficking within its establishment. The litigation suggests that the hotel accepted cash payments for multiple rooms from the accused pimp, dismissing red flags linked to such transactions.

Avoidable Tragedy?

The family's legal representative aims to establish that the incident could have been averted had the hotel properly trained its staff to identify and report potential traffickers. The victim was only 15 years old when she was lured into the sex trafficking operation and later rescued by police in Oklahoma City.

Profits Over People

The lawsuit further alleges that the hotel employees prioritized profits over the welfare of the young girl. Surveillance footage purportedly shows the teenager in the company of a convicted sex offender at the Extended Stay America hotel. Despite her apparent distress, it is claimed that the hotel staff chose to overlook the situation.

The lawsuit also points out several online reviews and prior police reports of sexually oriented crimes at the hotel, implying that the company was aware of the ongoing issue but failed to address it effectively.