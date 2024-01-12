North Strabane Police in Pursuit of Woman Wanted on Multiple Charges

In an urgent public appeal, the North Strabane police have launched a manhunt for a woman named Adrianne Michelle Hickman. Wanted on a slew of charges, Hickman is currently the subject of considerable police attention. The charges against her include unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, criminal mischief, and theft by unlawful taking.

Public Warning and Description of the Accused

Hickman is described as a 56-year-old woman, standing at an imposing 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighing approximately 180 pounds. She has distinctive brown hair and brown eyes, characteristics that may aid in her immediate identification. Police have strongly advised the public against approaching Hickman if she is spotted. Instead, they have urged residents to exercise caution and promptly contact emergency services by dialing 911.

Call for Community Assistance

The North Strabane police, recognizing the importance of public participation in such matters, have provided their direct contact number, 724-746-8474, and an email address, tipsnstpd.com. These platforms are intended for anyone who might have potentially valuable information leading to Hickman’s location and subsequent arrest. The last known sighting of Hickman was in Pittsburgh.

A Community’s Role in Public Safety

The police are relying heavily on the community’s assistance in this situation, viewing it as a crucial element in ensuring public safety. The cooperation between law enforcement and the general public is a testament to the collective effort required to maintain order and security within a community.