North Plains Businessman Found Dead: Brother Considered a Person of Interest

In a shocking incident in North Plains, Oregon, a local businessman was found fatally shot at his property on Tuesday morning. The victim, identified as 47-year-old Carl Horning, was discovered at his venue, Horning’s Hideout, located on Northwest Brunswick Canyon Road.

Tragic End Despite Rescue Efforts

Upon receiving reports of shooting, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) responded promptly at 9:35 a.m. Despite a deputy’s immediate attempt to provide first aid, Carl could not survive the multiple gunshot wounds and eventually succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

A Family Member Under Suspicion

In the wake of this incident, the WCSO initially detained Carl’s brother, 63-year-old Robert Horning, who was later released. Despite his release, Robert continues to be a person of interest in the ongoing homicide investigation.

Horning’s Hideout: More than a Venue

Horning’s Hideout, a popular outdoor recreation venue owned by the Horning family, is known for hosting weddings, concerts, and offering activities like fishing and disc golf. Interestingly, the venue had no events scheduled on the day of the shooting. The property, which has been in operation since 1983, was partly purchased by Robert’s parents, Richard and Jane Horning, in the late 1950s. Recent documents reveal changes in the management of the LLC, with Carl being removed as a manager in 2023.

The investigation into this tragic incident is still active and further information may be provided as the case develops.