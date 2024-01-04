en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

North Plains Businessman Found Dead: Brother Considered a Person of Interest

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:37 pm EST
North Plains Businessman Found Dead: Brother Considered a Person of Interest

In a shocking incident in North Plains, Oregon, a local businessman was found fatally shot at his property on Tuesday morning. The victim, identified as 47-year-old Carl Horning, was discovered at his venue, Horning’s Hideout, located on Northwest Brunswick Canyon Road.

Tragic End Despite Rescue Efforts

Upon receiving reports of shooting, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) responded promptly at 9:35 a.m. Despite a deputy’s immediate attempt to provide first aid, Carl could not survive the multiple gunshot wounds and eventually succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

A Family Member Under Suspicion

In the wake of this incident, the WCSO initially detained Carl’s brother, 63-year-old Robert Horning, who was later released. Despite his release, Robert continues to be a person of interest in the ongoing homicide investigation.

Horning’s Hideout: More than a Venue

Horning’s Hideout, a popular outdoor recreation venue owned by the Horning family, is known for hosting weddings, concerts, and offering activities like fishing and disc golf. Interestingly, the venue had no events scheduled on the day of the shooting. The property, which has been in operation since 1983, was partly purchased by Robert’s parents, Richard and Jane Horning, in the late 1950s. Recent documents reveal changes in the management of the LLC, with Carl being removed as a manager in 2023.

The investigation into this tragic incident is still active and further information may be provided as the case develops.

0
Crime United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
32 seconds ago
Multi-Agency Police Response Follows Thief Sighting Near Hilton
On Wednesday, January 3rd, an incident that started with a fleeting glimpse of an alleged thief near the Hilton, off the eastbound Route 3 service road, triggered a well-coordinated response from multiple law enforcement agencies. The drama unfolded around 1:30 p.m., when East Rutherford police, alerted to the situation, sprang into action, swiftly establishing a
Multi-Agency Police Response Follows Thief Sighting Near Hilton
Key Suspect in Drug Kickback Scheme Settles for $230,000, Boosting Fight Against Healthcare Fraud
1 min ago
Key Suspect in Drug Kickback Scheme Settles for $230,000, Boosting Fight Against Healthcare Fraud
Newburyport Officials Receive Antisemitic Postcards: City Responds with Unity
1 min ago
Newburyport Officials Receive Antisemitic Postcards: City Responds with Unity
Unveiling the Epstein Files: A Deep Dive into the Scandal's Hidden Connections
51 seconds ago
Unveiling the Epstein Files: A Deep Dive into the Scandal's Hidden Connections
Coordinated Police Operation in East Rutherford Following Vehicle Theft
54 seconds ago
Coordinated Police Operation in East Rutherford Following Vehicle Theft
Court Hearings in Suva: Assault on Police and Drunk Behavior
57 seconds ago
Court Hearings in Suva: Assault on Police and Drunk Behavior
Latest Headlines
World News
'We're So Back' - The Resurgence of a Cultural Phenomenon
47 seconds
'We're So Back' - The Resurgence of a Cultural Phenomenon
Boris Johnson Criticizes Metropolitan Police's Investigation into Alleged War Crimes in Israel
2 mins
Boris Johnson Criticizes Metropolitan Police's Investigation into Alleged War Crimes in Israel
Study Reveals Key Indicators of Survival Outcomes in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients
3 mins
Study Reveals Key Indicators of Survival Outcomes in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients
Niall Boylan Spearheads Health Revolution with 'Give It Up for Niall' Campaign
4 mins
Niall Boylan Spearheads Health Revolution with 'Give It Up for Niall' Campaign
Brandon Honors Cancer-stricken Teenager with 'Spencer Thorsland Day'
5 mins
Brandon Honors Cancer-stricken Teenager with 'Spencer Thorsland Day'
The Erosion of Western Democracy: The Rising Influence of Billionaire Interests
5 mins
The Erosion of Western Democracy: The Rising Influence of Billionaire Interests
UK's Disturbing Cancer Survival Rates: An Analysis
5 mins
UK's Disturbing Cancer Survival Rates: An Analysis
Alabama DB Earl Little II Enters Transfer Portal Following Injury-Plagued Seasons
5 mins
Alabama DB Earl Little II Enters Transfer Portal Following Injury-Plagued Seasons
Otter House Wellness: A Beacon of Hope for Addiction Treatment in Asheville
5 mins
Otter House Wellness: A Beacon of Hope for Addiction Treatment in Asheville
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
2 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
2 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
3 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
4 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
4 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
5 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
5 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
6 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
7 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app