North Little Rock Grapples with Fourth Homicide in 2024: A Plea for Justice and Peace

In North Little Rock, Arkansas, the echoes of gunshots have pierced the peace once more. A man, who has now been identified as Fayshun Verser, lost his life in a shooting at the Summit at Valley Heights Apartments. This tragic incident marks the fourth homicide in the city in 2024, a grim statistic that has left the community reeling.

A String of Tragedies

The first of these homicides occurred on February 5th, when a 19-year-old named Thomas Phillips was found lifeless. Barely a week later, on February 13th, the city was shaken by the murder of a 27-year-old mother and her five-month-old son. Their names have not been released to the public, as authorities are still in the process of notifying their next of kin.

A Community in Mourning

The recent string of violence has left North Little Rock's residents in a state of shock and grief. Fayshun Verser's family is now among those who are mourning the loss of a loved one. In their time of sorrow, they are pleading for an end to the violence that has gripped their city.

A Call for Justice

"We need to come together as a community and stop this senseless violence," said a family member, their voice heavy with grief. "We just want justice for Fayshun and for all the other families who have lost someone."

The North Little Rock Police Department (NLRPD) has initiated homicide investigations for all these incidents. They are urging anyone with information to come forward and contact their Tip Line at 501-680-8439.