North Kashmir Police Apprehend Suspected Drug Peddler, Seize Charas

In a significant crackdown on illicit drug activities, police in Baramulla, North Kashmir, apprehended a suspected drug peddler, and seized 110 grams of a substance resembling Charas from his possession. The operation was carried out by a team from the Kunzer Police Station, headed by the Station House Officer (SHO) of the same station.

Checkpoint Operation

The team established a checkpoint at Rambailpora Kunzer, a locality in Baramulla district. Actuating on specific intelligence, they intercepted a suspicious individual who later turned out to be Irshad Ahmad Wani, son of Ghulam Rasool Wani, a resident of Padithpora Tangmarg. Upon searching him, the police found 110 grams of a substance resembling Charas, a potent variety of cannabis, concealed on his person.

Arrest and Case Registration

Irshad was immediately arrested and taken into custody at Kunzer Police Station. A case has been registered under the relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, which is the primary law for the regulation of drugs and substances that have the potential for abuse and illicit trafficking in India. Investigations have started to determine the source of the contraband and identify any potential accomplices.

Continued Vigilance

This arrest underscores the continued vigilance of the local police in their efforts to curb drug-related activities. The seizure of illegal substances and the arrest of suspected peddlers forms a crucial part of their strategy to combat the drug menace in the region. As the investigations progress, more details about the operation and its implications will likely surface.

