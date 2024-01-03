en English
Crime

North Jersey Security Guard Charged with Sexual Assault of a Minor

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:06 pm EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 7:14 pm EST
North Jersey Security Guard Charged with Sexual Assault of a Minor

In a shocking revelation, the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office has charged Steven Spence, a 52-year-old security guard from Englewood, North Jersey, with multiple sexual offenses against a minor. Spence stands accused of sexual assault, endangering the welfare of a child, and criminal sexual contact.

The investigation into the allegations against Spence was kick-started following a report made to the Division of Child Protection and Permanency. The timeline indicates that the report was lodged on the preceding Friday, which triggered a rapid response from the investigation team.

Arrest and Detainment

Following the investigation, Spence was apprehended in Paramus. The authorities, however, have maintained a tight-lipped stance regarding the age of the child, who is the alleged victim of these heinous crimes. As per current reports, Spence has been detained in the Bergen County Jail, where he awaits his maiden court appearance.

At this stage, there is no available information about Spence’s legal representation.

Crime United States
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

