North Jersey Security Guard Charged with Sexual Assault of a Minor

In a shocking revelation, the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office has charged Steven Spence, a 52-year-old security guard from Englewood, North Jersey, with multiple sexual offenses against a minor. Spence stands accused of sexual assault, endangering the welfare of a child, and criminal sexual contact.

The investigation into the allegations against Spence was kick-started following a report made to the Division of Child Protection and Permanency. The timeline indicates that the report was lodged on the preceding Friday, which triggered a rapid response from the investigation team.

Arrest and Detainment

Following the investigation, Spence was apprehended in Paramus. The authorities, however, have maintained a tight-lipped stance regarding the age of the child, who is the alleged victim of these heinous crimes. As per current reports, Spence has been detained in the Bergen County Jail, where he awaits his maiden court appearance.

At this stage, there is no available information about Spence’s legal representation.