en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

North Jersey Man Pleads Guilty to Child Pornography and Naturalization Fraud

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:13 pm EST
North Jersey Man Pleads Guilty to Child Pornography and Naturalization Fraud

A man from Jersey City, North Jersey, Ramy Mercado, has conceded to allegations of child pornography possession and naturalization fraud. The 29-year-old was discovered to have utilized his mobile phone to distribute over 20 video files, each depicting the sexual exploitation of minors, including infants and toddlers. Moreover, Mercado showed a disturbing interest in sexually engaging with young children.

Pleading Guilty to Child Pornography Possession and Naturalization Fraud

Simultaneously, Mercado had been in the process of applying for U.S. citizenship where he falsely stated under penalty of perjury that he had not committed any crimes since his citizenship interview. However, he had been in possession of child pornography throughout the process. He was granted his U.S. citizenship on June 22 of the previous year.

Possible Sentence

Having confessed to the possession of child pornography, Mercado faces a potential 20-year prison stint and a $250,000 fine. In addition to this, he pleaded guilty to naturalization fraud, which could add another 10 years to his prison term and an extra $250,000 fine.

Wider Context

This case adds to a growing list of individuals facing severe penalties for child pornography offences. This includes a 31-year-old Gypsy man arrested for possessing thousands of images of prepubescent child pornography and a 61-year-old Morgantown man pleading guilty to crimes connected to illegal drug dealing. Moreover, Richard D. Sutton Jr., a repeat offender from Sun Prairie, has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for producing child pornography after pleading guilty to the charge on Oct. 3, 2023.

0
Crime United States
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
3 mins ago
Rockville High School Evacuated Over Bomb Threat, Later Declared Safe
On a Friday afternoon at 2:30 p.m., a bomb threat loomed over Thomas S. Wootton High School in Rockville, Maryland, triggering an immediate evacuation and sweeping investigation by local law enforcement agencies. The Rockville City Police, bolstered by the Montgomery County Police, initiated a meticulous safety operation that lasted for an hour, combing through the
Rockville High School Evacuated Over Bomb Threat, Later Declared Safe
Houston Faces Shadows of Familial Violence: Two Women Charged with Murder
6 mins ago
Houston Faces Shadows of Familial Violence: Two Women Charged with Murder
Poisoning Incident at Tshabili Secondary School Fish Pond: A Community in Shock
7 mins ago
Poisoning Incident at Tshabili Secondary School Fish Pond: A Community in Shock
San Antonio Police Officer Shot During Traffic Stop, Suspects at Large
5 mins ago
San Antonio Police Officer Shot During Traffic Stop, Suspects at Large
Gunshot Echoes in Newaygo County: A Fight Ends in Shooting and Arrest
5 mins ago
Gunshot Echoes in Newaygo County: A Fight Ends in Shooting and Arrest
Washington Pioneers Legal Stand Against 'Stealthing' with House Bill 1958
6 mins ago
Washington Pioneers Legal Stand Against 'Stealthing' with House Bill 1958
Latest Headlines
World News
2024 NFL Mock Draft: Broncos to Opt for Defense Over Offense?
9 seconds
2024 NFL Mock Draft: Broncos to Opt for Defense Over Offense?
Logan Seavey Triumphs in Thrilling Chili Bowl Nationals Qualifier
11 seconds
Logan Seavey Triumphs in Thrilling Chili Bowl Nationals Qualifier
From College Gridiron to NFL Turf: Alumni in the Spotlight
13 seconds
From College Gridiron to NFL Turf: Alumni in the Spotlight
Jai Ram Thakur Celebrates Lohri Amid Anticipation for Ram Temple Opening
21 seconds
Jai Ram Thakur Celebrates Lohri Amid Anticipation for Ram Temple Opening
Nike's V2K Run: A Retro-Futuristic Leap in the Y2K Runner Market
25 seconds
Nike's V2K Run: A Retro-Futuristic Leap in the Y2K Runner Market
Oxford United Triumphs Over Carlisle United: A 3-1 Victory
25 seconds
Oxford United Triumphs Over Carlisle United: A 3-1 Victory
Rrahmani's Late Goal Secures Victory for Napoli Against Salernitana
33 seconds
Rrahmani's Late Goal Secures Victory for Napoli Against Salernitana
Napoli Ends Winless Streak with Dramatic Victory over Salernitana
54 seconds
Napoli Ends Winless Streak with Dramatic Victory over Salernitana
Philadelphia Eagles' A.J. Brown to Miss NFC Wild Card Game Due to Knee Injury
55 seconds
Philadelphia Eagles' A.J. Brown to Miss NFC Wild Card Game Due to Knee Injury
Unprecedented Achievement: 2023, A Record-Breaking Year in Swimming
4 mins
Unprecedented Achievement: 2023, A Record-Breaking Year in Swimming
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
1 hour
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
2 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
3 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
4 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
5 hours
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
5 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
6 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app