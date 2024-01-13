North Jersey Man Pleads Guilty to Child Pornography and Naturalization Fraud

A man from Jersey City, North Jersey, Ramy Mercado, has conceded to allegations of child pornography possession and naturalization fraud. The 29-year-old was discovered to have utilized his mobile phone to distribute over 20 video files, each depicting the sexual exploitation of minors, including infants and toddlers. Moreover, Mercado showed a disturbing interest in sexually engaging with young children.

Pleading Guilty to Child Pornography Possession and Naturalization Fraud

Simultaneously, Mercado had been in the process of applying for U.S. citizenship where he falsely stated under penalty of perjury that he had not committed any crimes since his citizenship interview. However, he had been in possession of child pornography throughout the process. He was granted his U.S. citizenship on June 22 of the previous year.

Possible Sentence

Having confessed to the possession of child pornography, Mercado faces a potential 20-year prison stint and a $250,000 fine. In addition to this, he pleaded guilty to naturalization fraud, which could add another 10 years to his prison term and an extra $250,000 fine.

