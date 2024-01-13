North Dakota Day Care Provider Pleads Guilty to Infant Murder, Child Abuse

In the quiet town of Carrington, North Dakota, a chilling confession sent ripples of shock through the community. Day care provider Patricia Ann Wick, 49, delivered a harrowing guilty plea to the murder of a 5-month-old infant, Reed Nelson, along with charges of child abuse and operating an unlicensed family child care home.

A Guilty Plea Before Trial

The plea came in the eleventh hour, just before her trial was set to commence on January 29. The incident in question unfolded in September 2022, within the walls of Wick’s home and day care located at 438 Second St. S. It was here that Wick was providing care for up to nine children, two of whom were under the tender age of two, all without the required license.

An Unresponsive Infant and a Disturbing Autopsy Report

Authorities were alerted to a distress call of an unresponsive infant on September 26. Little Reed Nelson was swiftly airlifted to Sanford Medical Center in Fargo, where he tragically passed away two days later. The subsequent autopsy painted a disturbing picture – Reed had succumbed to blunt force trauma to the head and neck, and his death was unequivocally ruled a homicide.

Additional Child Abuse Allegations

Adding further darkness to the saga, prosecutors allege that Wick did not stop at Reed. In the same month, she allegedly broke another child’s arm. Following her guilty plea, Wick now teeters on the precipice of life imprisonment without parole. Judge James Hovey has ordered a presentence investigation to aid in determining her sentence, although a date for the sentencing remains undetermined.